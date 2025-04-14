NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Give Many Chances in Sixth Round
The Las Vegas Raiders have nine picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and they'll have to think about them all carefully as this will be one of their last chances to add talent to their roster ahead of next season.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a seven-round mock draft that I've been covering for the past few days. I've reviewed every pick he's predicted the Raiders will make and with three picks in the sixth round, he predicts the Raiders will be giving out more chances for their offense to shine.
Overall, Trapasso has leaned more toward the offense in all his predictions for the Raiders in his mock draft. He predicts they'll draft Tetairoa McMillan sixth overall, and while the next offensive player isn't drafted until the fourth round with Dylan Sampson, his sixth-round predictions see a majority of players on offense taken.
However, with their first pick in the sixth round, he predicts the Raiders will take Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins from the University of Georgia. He's a defensive lineman prospect that would bode well with their second-round predicted player Jihaad Campbell.
He never put up amazing stat lines with the Georgia Bulldogs, but he is coming off his best year with the team. In 2024, he had 19 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and defended against three passes.
He's a good player for defensive line depth who is used to playing alongside a ferocious pass rush, in the sixth round I believe he's somewhat of a steal for them. He may never turn into a bonafide star in the NFL, but he will play his part in their defense and get some sacks here and there.
The next player they're predicted to draft is wide receiver prospect, Kobe Hudson. While he never got more than 1,000 yards in college, he had many seasons with more than 500 yards and could see a bigger workload with the Raiders.
Their wide receiver room isn't solidified yet, taking a chance on Hudson in the sixth round is something the Raiders should be willing to do. Finally, their last pick in the sixth round is predicted to be Jackson Hawes from Georgia Tech.
There's not much to say as this is the second-to-last draft pick they're predicted to make, and he doesn't have much success to rely on in college. However, adding another backup tight-end might not be the best idea, as they already have plenty on the roster, and none of them will surpass Brock Bowers.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.