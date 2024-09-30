Unheralded Raiders Defender is Destroying Opponents
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the league's best linebackers.
No one seems to know it, though, or at the very least acknowledge it.
Robert Spillane was unheralded when he came to the NFL out of Western Michigan, a Mid-American Conference mid-major. He was with the Tennessee Titans for a brief moment. Then, he was with a franchise that knew a thing or two about linebackers -- the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers wanted Spillane bad. He ended up with the Silver and Black, where he broke out last season with 82 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an astounding (for a linebacker) three interceptions.
Spillane might be the perfect Raider for not just Coach Antonio Pierce, but organizational tradition. Tough, gritty, a true-blue knock-them-down and drag-them-out linebacker. Physical by all means. So far in 2024, knock them down is what Spillane has been doing.
It continued in the Raiders' win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Spillane led the team with 12 total tackles, nine solo, and one for a loss. So often No. 41 is around the ball. In the Raiders' win over the Baltimore Ravens, Spillane was an integral part of the defense.
Spillane notched eight solo tackles (again leading the team with 11 total) and two passes defended. Again, all over the field.
Against the Browns, the Raiders were without defensive stalwart and All-Pro Maxx Crosby. Spillane, considered by many to be the Crosby of the Raiders' second level, stepped up to lead a valiant defensive effort that held off a Browns offense that has the potential to do damage at any time.
Our Carter Landis considered Spillane one of the most valuable Raiders in his weekly stock report after last week's against Carolina.
"If Spillane’s stock rises any higher, it might match the inevitable monetary value that he will command when he hits free agency," Landis wrote. "Spillane had another excellent game despite the loss, posting 11 total tackles, one for loss, a quarterback hit, and his first sack of the young season. Spillane has been everything the Raiders expected him to be and then some.
"The Raiders’ middle linebacker has totaled double-digit tackles in all three games this season, constantly making plays around the football and disrupting opposing offenses’ rhythm. There is no reason to believe that won’t continue against the Browns."
Landis was right -- Spillane continues to be a difference-maker.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.