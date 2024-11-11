What Have the 3 Most Veteran Raiders Done This Season?
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and guard/tackle Andrus Peat have the most experience on this Raiders squad, but how has their experience rubbed off on the rest of the team throughout their production?
Ameer Abdullah, now in his age 31-year-old season and his third with the Raiders, has been a part of the development of the younger men on the squad.
While Abdullah's production has decreased since his first season with the Raiders, he is still a crucial player for the Raiders squad and a player they are looking for to find his stride again.
Abdullah has 60 receiving yards this season in 14 receptions and 81 rushing yards through 16 carries. While not a starter for the Raiders, Abdullah has played in all nine games thus far this season and is listed as a third-string running back behind starter Zamir White, and second-string Alexander Mattison.
Thus far this season, Abdullah has been unable to be a consistent piece in this struggling Raider team. In the last two games, Abdullah has only had five carries, totaling 14 yards. Another Raider veteran that has been a little underwhelming for the squad is John Jenkins.
Jenkins, now 35 years old and in his second season with the Raiders, has been below average at his defensive tackle position, only recording six total solo tackles, coming off of a season where he recorded 24 solos. Adam Butler has shown more production for the team's other defensive tackle, collecting 21 solo tackles.
After coming off of a career year, the decision to bring back Jenkins for the Raiders has been less than impressive. He has taken a considerable step backward, which may have the Raiders reconsidering their current contract situation with the defensive end.
Andrus Peat is another veteran the Raiders were hopeful for when bringing him in. Although understanding the reasoning behind adding Peat to the squad in the offseason, he has not been what the team has needed.
Only playing in one game this season, Peat was originally brought in to help this Raiders team but has done the opposite. The former Pro Bowler was intended to help mold the youngsters on this team while having production but is safe to say his level of play has summed up the season thus far for the Raiders.
Safe to say that the Raider's offseason will be composed of fixes, whether that be with adding more young pieces or finding other veterans to slide into roles current underperforming veterans hold on this team.
