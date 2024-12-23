What's Next for Raiders Following Win?
The Las Vegas Raiders did it. They ended their 10-game losing streak by taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 by the final score of 19-14. While the win doesn't help them on the season anymore, it may have just uplifted spirts around the Raider locker room.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell may have just sent a message to the Raider's front office letting them know that he, when given the chance, can be a great quarterback. In the victory, O'Connell threw for 257 yards in 24 completions. O'Connell led this struggling Raiders team to victory for the first time since Gardner Minshew was still active on the roster.
Going forward, the Raiders have the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers to look forward to. Both in the "hunt" for playoff spots, the Raiders would love nothing more than to capitalize on their new found winning mentality and make it two or three in a row and spoil their opponent's playoff hopes.
The Raider Nation may not have been happy with what has happened this season, but fans did root for the team to tank if it meant bettering the franchise in the future. Now that the Raiders sit with a 3-12 record, and bring the Jaguars to the same record, the New York Giants hold the sole number-one pick position. But the season is not over.
While a top draft pick may be the goal, these young Raiders played with confidence and heart, and not one moment did they go out thinking about just tanking away the season. Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah has helped this team in more ways than one since joining the team back in 2022. Ab
Abdullah slid into the running back role nicely for the Raiders, collecting 38 rushing yards in seven carries, 47 receiving yards in five receptions, and even returned two punt returns for a combined 28 yards. The veteran will look to continue to find ways to help this Raiders team out in what could be the final weeks of his Raiders career.
The main game for the Raiders season going forward should be finding ways to hold your head up high. Though the season has not gone the way this squad wanted, they delivered smiles and a victory for themselves and their fans just in time for the holidays.
