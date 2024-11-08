Where the Raiders Rank Offensively, Defensively Through 9 Weeks
The Las Vegas Raiders do not have the record that they were expecting through nine weeks of action, being 2-7 in those nine games and on the cuffs of a five-game losing streak. Even with the record looking gloomy, the Raider's defense has not been as bad as fans would think.
Coming into Week 10, the Raiders defense per Fox Sports is ranked 13th overall. The team has a defensive yard average of 325 and has allowed 28 touchdowns this season.
A deeper dive shows that the Raiders rank 10th on passing defense, 17th on rushing defense, 29th on scoring defense, and 25h on red zone defense.
Judging by how they rank on defense when under pressure, the team runs into trouble when the ball gets closer to their end zone. The Raiders have a defense red zone touchdown rate of 64.7%, and their opponents are averaging 27.9 points per game.
With a defense just missing out on the top 10 ranking in the league, the Raiders do take a large step back when you see how their offensive numbers have helped their case in the rankings.
Coming into Week 10, the Raiders offense per Fox Sports is ranked 29th overall. The team has an average offense yards coming in at 280.2, a far gap between them and the Baltimore Ravens who rank first overall and average 445.9 in offensive yards.
The deeper dive for this Raiders offense shows that they rank 19th in passing offense, averaging 203.3 yards, 32nd in rushing yards, averaging 76.9 with only seven rushing touchdowns, and 26th in scoring offense, where the team averages about 18.7 points per game.
Seeing how the rankings have shaped up since the beginning of the year, it has become more clear where the Raiders struggle the most: the offense. Tight end Brock Bowers leads the Raiders with 580 receiving yards, which is 38.6% of quarterback Gardner Minshew's passing yards. 580 receiving yards is good enough to get Bowers at number 10 in the top 10 leaders for receiving yards.
With the expectations of the new coaches in Las Vegas, the whole team has the chance to regroup, sit back, and watch their Week 11 opponents, the Miami Dolphins, play during Week 10 and see how they can go about improving their numbers offensively and defensively in the rankings.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.