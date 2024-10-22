With 2 Wins in 7 Games, Should Raiders Tank This Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders are at least a quarterback away from being a competitive in the future. They undoubtedly have many other positions that need to be addressed, but as flawed as their roster is, they would be much more competitive this season with even a marginally better quarterback.
With the Raiders sitting at 2-5, next season is almost on the horizon. This Raiders season is all but lost and they are in need of a talented quarterback in the near future. Still, Pierce said the team has no plans on tanking this season in hopes of gaining a better draft pick next season.
"Yeah, it's human nature when you're not in a building doing the work like we do every day, right? Everybody's in this building, most of the coaches are in this building at five or six o'clock this morning, like we do every Monday. And I mean, we're not in here picking our fingers and just hanging out, right? We're trying to figure out a way to grind it out to the best of our ability with what we have.
“And our players are doing the exact same thing. So, yeah, you hear it, and I ain't going to lie, I address it. I hear it, but it's BS, and that's cool. But like I said, until we go out there and we prove it on the grass, I mean, people can keep talking about it. So, that's what I told our coaches this morning, and when I go with the team, I'll tell them the same."
Pierce may not be a fan of tanking. However, he has cared about the Raiders organization for his whole life. His job as a coach does not benefit from the team tanking but the team tanking is fair to consider, whether quietly or publicly. This is especially the case with multiple quality quarterbacks available in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Pierce and the Raiders may not like the idea of tanking being thrown around. However, doing things like passing the ball three times in a row while being 4 yards away from the endzone and down by five with four minutes left in the game will make plenty of people wonder if that is indeed what is going on.
It may not lead Pierce to his end goal personally, but tanking this could legitimately set the Raiders up for long-term success, assuming they pick the right quarterback. General Manager Tom Telesco, in his previous stops and his lone draft with the Raiders, has proven he knows how to successfully draft talent. The Raiders getting the most and best possible draft picks is the best way for the Silver and Black to repair the mess of a roster they currently have.
