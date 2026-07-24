2 Raiders Earn Spots on NFL Rising Stars List

The Las Vegas Raiders may not be viewed as a legitimate contender in 2026, but they have several up-and-coming players on the roster who should form the foundation for the organization's future.

On Tuesday, the NFLPA released the annual Rising Stars List, which included Raiders' Fernando Mendoza and Brock Bowers. The list consisted of two sections, including "Emerging Star" and "Standout Veterans." Here is why it is significant for both players to be named on the list.

Fernando Mendoza

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the rookie quarterback is not expected to play much, if at all, this season, the 2026 No. 1 overall pick has a potentially bright future, especially with Klint Kubiak as head coach. Senior NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided more insight on Mendoza's chances of starting in 2026.

"I want to stay out west but go the Las Vegas Raiders," Rapoport said after speaking on the Cardinals with Jacoby Brissett. "Do they really have a quarterback battle? It's an interesting conversation."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, Fernando Mendoza - No. 1 overall pick - it certainly seems like the way they are planning, the way they are hoping for it to all be, is for Kirk Cousins to be the starter at the beginning of the season, throughout this season, and at the end of the season."

Nevertheless, the Raiders' future is in good hands with Mendoza as the future franchise quarterback. However, Las Vegas is taking the right approach with his development.

Brock Bowers

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the third-year tight end instantly established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league during his rookie campaign. In that season, Bowers recorded 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. Seeing the 6-foot-2, 225-pound tight end listed as a veteran, despite playing only two seasons in the NFL, shows how elite Bowers already is.

It is important to note that Bowers will enter this upcoming season at only 23 years old. The 2024 first-round pick had a down year in 2025, with 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. However, poor quarterback play and inept play-calling by former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly contributed to that.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into this season, with Kubiak at the helm, Bowers projects to establish himself as the focal point of the passing offense, especially with no true WR1 on the depth chart. The Georgia product was ranked as the No. 1 tight end by league executives, coaches, and scouts earlier this offseason. Bowers should further cement himself as the best tight end in the league this season.