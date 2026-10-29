2 Potential Raiders Trade Candidates Some Might Not Expect

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 season has been flipped on its head after losing four consecutive games.

After starting the season 3-0 with wins over the Dolphins, Chargers, and Saints, Las Vegas has steadily fallen in the standings with the current losing streak . Over the last several months, the Raiders were viewed as a rebuilding team, but obviously, with the impressive opening three weeks, opinions quickly shifted. Now, the Silver and Black are suddenly staring down the possibility of moving players ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided insight into the latest buzz he's hearing around the league about several players being potential trade candidates. Of the 25 players included, Fowler had two Raiders on the list. Here are those players and his latest intel.

Kirk Cousins

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike most teams, Las Vegas has a surplus of quarterback options, with Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, and Aidan O'Connell. Obviously, Mendoza hasn't started a single game, but O'Connell has a solid number of starts under his belt with the Raiders.

Earlier this week, head coach Klint Kubiak said that Mendoza will play at some point this season. If Las Vegas continues to lose games, we could see that happen sooner rather than later. Trading Cousins makes sense given O'Connell's experience as a starting and backup quarterback.

Fowler has the Panthers, Giants, and Vikings as potential fits for the 38-year-old quarterback. I don't see Carolina and New York as realistic options. The Panthers seem content with Young. Meanwhile, the Giants recently acquired JJ McCarthy from the aforementioned Vikings, and he is their third different starting quarterback of the season. So, that doesn't make much sense unless the Giants want to add insurance.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings are in a fascinating situation at 6-0, albeit Kyler Murray has been underwhelming as the starter. If head coach Kevin O'Connell believes that the former No. 1 overall pick is holding the team back, the 15-year veteran could return to Minnesota.

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Las Vegas' interior offensive line has been a disaster this season and is the culprit for the team's struggles in the run game. Powers-Johnson was benched in Week 6, and with several teams needing interior offensive linemen, the Oregon product appears to be a prime trade candidate.

We saw Quenton Nelson traded on Tuesday , and while Powers-Johnson is obviously nowhere near the same tier as the former Colts' guard, it shows that other teams around the league are looking for as much offensive line help as possible.