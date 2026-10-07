How Raiders Plan To Bounce Back From First Loss

For better or for worse, the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs essentially confirmed what this year's team will be. After four games, Las Vegas' strengths and weaknesses are becoming clearer. Many of Las Vegas' strengths and weaknesses were on display in each game.

The Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season behind a stingy defense that forced turnovers better than nearly any team in the league through the first three games. Las Vegas' defense also ranked near the top of the league in sacks during that span.

In a league driven by quarterbacks and offense, Las Vegas' defense has led the way this season. The Raiders' defense has set the table for an opportunistic offense. Through three games, Las Vegas rarely beat itself with backbreaking mistakes.

Nearly all of those things changed against the Chiefs. Las Vegas' defense failed to create any turnovers, which forced the Raiders' offense to work harder than it had all season. The Raiders' offense had to work harder because they faced one of the NFL's best defenses.

Raiders Move On

Still, Las Vegas fought until the very end, losing to the Chiefs by three points. As the week progresses, the Raiders have returned to the practice field to prepare for their third road game in four weeks. The Raiders are set to face a talented New England Patriots team.

The Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl appearance in 2025-26. They are currently 2-2, with wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. New England's defense ranks in the top 10 in yards and points allowed per game, allowing among the fewest of any team.

Raiders Only Worried About Themselves

Overall, the Raiders have reason to be just as optimistic and hopeful as they were before their loss to the Chiefs. They are still ahead of schedule for now. Yet things change quickly in the league. Las Vegas' coaching staff must produce a solid week of practice to regain momentum.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is only focused on his team taking care of their end of things ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.

"I just worry about us. Not thinking as much about them, other than the game, the team we're playing this week schematically and player-wise,” Kubiak said before Wednesday’s practice.

“But as far as what we're trying to build is, we're just trying to win, trying to win every game, just like every team the NFL is. That is our mindset, just to win. Not to build or rebuild or anything. Just looking at the next game and competing and winning that game."

With the Raiders' first loss of the season highlighting many of the things they struggled with in the first three games, Las Vegas has no room to let their guard down. Each passing week gives upcoming opponents a better idea of what to expect from Las Vegas throughout the rest of the season.

Kubiak's coaching staff has shown the ability to scheme and call plays well. They have shown they can make necessary adjustments that put players in position to succeed, should they execute. However, those abilities begin in practice, as Kirk Cousins noted.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we just have so much to be focused on now moving forward that keeps our attention on today, really. The game plan and all that it takes to put together a great Wednesday. So, I think so. But that's what mature teams got to do is be able to respond and look ahead and keep pushing no matter what happens,” Cousins said before practice on Wednesday.

“It is early, but I think you just go right back to work. I think Monday, we had good workouts, good meetings. Tuesday, a lot of guys are in here doing a myriad of things, and so you just go through your weekly process, your rhythm, your routine. And I think we as a team, we as individuals, have a good process we're going to stick to and trust that that’ll get us ready for what we got to do on Sunday."