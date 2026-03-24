3 Names the Raiders Should Target in the Third Round

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have the first overall pick, that doesn't mean their other rounds lose their value or importance. The Raiders are entering a rebuild, and they need all the help they can get.

John Spytek's hit rate as the Raiders general manager has largely been hit or miss. None of the players he's drafted in later rounds have developed into anything more than a serviceable player, which is advantageous. Still, they'd really benefit from finding a gem in the rough for 2026. What are some names they need to be on the lookout for in the third round?

Top Options in the 3rd Round

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Chris Bell is coming off his best collegiate season yet, and if it wasn't for a late-season ACL tear, he likely wouldn't be available in the third round. Despite acquisitions like Jalen Nailor , this Raiders receiving room is largely unproven.

I'd like to see Klint Kubiak flesh out that unit with players he wants in his offense, and Bell is a big-bodied receiver who scored six touchdowns last season. He isn't an exceptional route-runner and lacks contested-catch ability, but he's capable of doing a lot with the ball in his hands when he has space.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Genesis Smith isn't perfect, but using a day-three pick on a safety with his upside is well worth the risk for a secondary that's just beginning to look up. One of the things their secondary is missing is the safety of the future, and Smith can be that player for them.

His tackling and run support leave a lot to be desired. However, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean are some of the best tacklers in the NFL, which can help mitigate some of that weakness. What he does bring is superb ball-tracking skills. If he can't intercept the ball, he's sure to make a play on it and lead it to an incompletion.

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Darrell Jackson Jr. is a project, with him showing inconsistent balance and hand strength. And yet, his size is undeniable. 6' 5", 337 lbs will have to be respected down the middle of the defensive line, and his flaws can be masked by excellent edge rushers, which the Raiders will have with Maxx Crosby coming back to the team.

If he can improve his mechanics, he can beat out Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues for the backup spot behind Adam Butler. At the very least, he could give them competition in training camp and force them to step up their play.