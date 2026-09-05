3 Non-QB Rookies Who Could Start for Raiders in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders come into the 2026 season with a young roster as their rebuild continues.

General manager John Spytek has been disciplined in his approach to the reconstruction, showing deliberate direction for where he envisions the roster in a few years. This means that many rookies from the 2026 Raiders draft class will get opportunities to play and start this fall.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all know that first-overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza will likely start at some point this season. What about the other rookies? Here are three young players who could see significant playing time in 2026.

Treydan Stukes, Safety

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safeties Treydan Stukes (31), Dalton Johnson (43), and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walk on the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stukes is the no-brainer answer because he will potentially be the Week 1 starter at safety. The talented first-year defensive back from Arizona is also the long-term option at nickel, where Taron Johnson currently starts.

After an impressive training camp and preseason, it became obvious to the Raiders that Treydan Stukes was too good to keep off the field. His skill set could help defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in a variety of ways, both in coverage and in run support. Stukes has the potential to be a difference-maker as a rookie, and he is my personal dark-horse pick to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey Zuhn III, Offensive Lineman

When you have an offensive lineman who can play all five spots across the front, that is a valuable player who is a must-keep each season. Third-round selection Zuhn is a player who provides that for the Raiders. He has the functional athleticism, quickness, football intelligence, and movement skills to play left tackle to right tackle at a sufficient level.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Trey Zuhn III (66) waits to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers defense during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries along the offensive line happen all the time, and having the depth to compensate is critical to the unit's success and continuity. While you would like to see the Raiders' offensive line stay healthy, Zuhn will likely hear his name called to be a starter anywhere up front, making him a clear choice for this list.

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is bringing McCoy along slowly, which is the right call considering he hasn't played football in almost two years. The fourth-round pick, who was a top cornerback prospect pre-draft, could become a steal for the Raiders when all is said and done.

As time goes on, the Raiders will likely want to see what they have from their young cornerbacks. If McCoy has made incredible progress later in the season, his talent is too great to keep away from the gridiron. Not only is McCoy one of the most talented players in the secondary, but he is one of the most talented, period, making him another simple choice to be a starter during the campaign.