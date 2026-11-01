Raider Nation Sounds Off After Much-Needed Win Over Jets
The Las Vegas Raiders move to 4-4 on the season after a 38-33 win over the New York Jets.
This is exactly the kind of game the team needed: putting up big points and getting a win on the road. After a four-game losing streak, Klint Kubiak and his crew have somewhat righted the ship.
As always, Raider Nation was vocal during this game, and it was certainly a matchup to speak on. Fans are active on social media, and they had a lot to say about a high-scoring performance.
What did the internet think of the Raiders snapping their losing streak? Let's take a look.
Brock Bowers' Big Day
The Raiders' star tight end had one of his best performances of the season, catching seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Las Vegas needs Bowers to be a big part of their offense, and he and Michael Mayer showed up in a big way today. He is, of course, a fan favorite, and they loved the big game he put on.
Klint Kubiak Questions
Despite the win, fans had questions about Klint Kubiak's game plan early on.
The Raiders were down 23-14 at the half, leaving fans upset and feeling as though he is not the franchise savior he was expected to be. The jury is still out, and while there have been ups and downs, the beginning of his coaching career has been promising.
Despite that, Raider Nation still voiced some frustrations.
Geno Smith's Revenge Game
The former Raider quarterback had a monster performance against this Raiders defense, completing 20 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw the game-sealing interception to Jeremy Chinn.
Smith was slicing up the Raiders' defense for much of the game, despite getting heavily pressured throughout. Las Vegas' defense finished with only two sacks, but Smith was constantly scrambling.
Raiders fans didn't like seeing him put up those numbers against the Silver and Black.
Running Back Shake-Up
It wasn't a very good day for either running back on the ground.
Mike Washington Jr. rushed for only 3.3 yards per carry, while Ashton Jeanty had only two carries for nine yards. However, the lack of rushing production from Jeanty continues to frustrate fans.
Will there be a shift in Las Vegas?
Kirko Balls Out
Cousins continues to play at a high level, completing 19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
He has thrived in the Kubiak scheme, slicing up a bad defense and taking advantage of his opportunities. He also had his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Fans liked the way he played, culling the calls for Fernando Mendoza for another week.
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3