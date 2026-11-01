Raider Nation Sounds Off After Much-Needed Win Over Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders move to 4-4 on the season after a 38-33 win over the New York Jets.

This is exactly the kind of game the team needed: putting up big points and getting a win on the road. After a four-game losing streak, Klint Kubiak and his crew have somewhat righted the ship.

As always, Raider Nation was vocal during this game, and it was certainly a matchup to speak on. Fans are active on social media, and they had a lot to say about a high-scoring performance.

What did the internet think of the Raiders snapping their losing streak? Let's take a look.

Brock Bowers' Big Day

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' star tight end had one of his best performances of the season, catching seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Las Vegas needs Bowers to be a big part of their offense, and he and Michael Mayer showed up in a big way today. He is, of course, a fan favorite, and they loved the big game he put on.

brock bowers te AMOOOOOO — line⁷ RAIDERS LOVER 🏴‍☠️ (@yoonmincita) November 1, 2026

Klint Kubiak Questions

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the win, fans had questions about Klint Kubiak's game plan early on.

The Raiders were down 23-14 at the half, leaving fans upset and feeling as though he is not the franchise savior he was expected to be. The jury is still out, and while there have been ups and downs, the beginning of his coaching career has been promising.

Despite that, Raider Nation still voiced some frustrations.

Losing faith in Klint Kubiak and the rest of this staff. — The Black Mamba (@theblakkmamba24) November 1, 2026

Klint Kubiak might be worse than Josh McDaniels — Russ (@WrestleEmRuss) November 1, 2026

Geno Smith's Revenge Game

The former Raider quarterback had a monster performance against this Raiders defense, completing 20 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw the game-sealing interception to Jeremy Chinn .

Smith was slicing up the Raiders' defense for much of the game, despite getting heavily pressured throughout. Las Vegas' defense finished with only two sacks, but Smith was constantly scrambling.

Kubiak and Leonard watching the defense get scorched by geno smith and the jets like: pic.twitter.com/i0IkBmLShv — Brandon Quinlog (@raiderman94) November 1, 2026

Raiders fans didn't like seeing him put up those numbers against the Silver and Black.

Now I’m starting to see why Pete Carroll defended Geno Smith so strongly last year. He was watching him shred this defense in practice last year. @Raiders — Gators'n'Raiders (@gators_n) November 1, 2026

You legit can smoke the Raiders defense if you just continue to run and throw to the flat. Actually pathetic. — Foxhound 🏴‍☠️ (@FoxHoundRaider) November 1, 2026

Running Back Shake-Up

It wasn't a very good day for either running back on the ground.

Mike Washington Jr. rushed for only 3.3 yards per carry, while Ashton Jeanty had only two carries for nine yards. However, the lack of rushing production from Jeanty continues to frustrate fans.

Will there be a shift in Las Vegas?

Mike Washington just looks way twitchier running the ball than Ashton Jeanty. Makes Jeanty look like a 4.7 guy. — Fusue (@DevyEusuf) November 1, 2026

The Raiders offense generating some really nice explosive plays today!!! Mike Washington as RB1 with Ashton Jeanty as the change of pace guy may just be the future. — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) November 1, 2026

Kirko Balls Out

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the New York Jets in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins continues to play at a high level, completing 19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

He has thrived in the Kubiak scheme, slicing up a bad defense and taking advantage of his opportunities. He also had his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Fans liked the way he played, culling the calls for Fernando Mendoza for another week.

Despite how bad this team has looked you got to give your flowers to Kirk Cousins. He has been the best Raiders QB in years! #RaiderNation — theluchasausage (@theluchasausage) November 1, 2026

Kirk Cousins is playing one hell of a football game this afternoon. His ability there to not panic and let Jalen Nailor get open in the back of the end zone was impressive. Let’s see if this defense can go get another stop. — Jason Ohlstein (@jason051198) November 1, 2026