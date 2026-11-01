With Trade Deadline Approaching, Raiders Direction Remains Clear

As the Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 8, their four-game losing streak has raised questions about what the franchise could do in nine days when the NFL trade deadline strikes at 4 pm Eastern, 1 pm Pacific.

The Raiders have been in trade rumors for years with franchise edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who was infamously traded to the Baltimore Ravens in March for two first-round draft picks before a failed physical sliced the move entirely.

This time around feels different—not so much in Crosby's case, but in the way general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak are building this team.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Disciplined Approach

As a football fan, I find the trade deadline a fun part of the regular season. Two weeks before the deadline, the Indianapolis Colts traded future Hall of Fame guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Tennessee Titans traded their franchise defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons to the red-hot Chicago Bears for two first-round picks and a late selection.

This deadline will be feisty and chaotic, but I don't expect the Raiders to be premier players in this role. It would go against what has been an incredibly disciplined approach to a rebuild; they do not and should not alter that path.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stands on the field between plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Spytek get a similar package for Crosby that they got from the Ravens? Absolutely, but both parties have already mended fences since that trade. Why go through another ordeal of severing ties now for a player who should be a Raider lifer?

Las Vegas could be a buyer at the trade deadline, but I would only anticipate it being for needed depth along the offensive line, defensive tackle, or edge rusher. Other than that, they would be, in theory, sellers to generate more draft capital and stay focused on the commitment to a rebuild. You do not buy significantly in the trade market if you're trying to rebuild a broken foundation that still needs touches.

Who Could Spytek Sell?

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Raiders would be considered sellers, who would they move, excluding Crosby? The first name that pops up for me is right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, a former second-round pick who has lost his starting job and is fighting to regain it from Caleb Rogers.

Powers-Johnson could provide aid for a team that needs desperate help along the offensive line, whether at center or either guard spot; the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers make sense, and maybe the Cleveland Browns as they enter the weekend as the NFC North leader.

Another name that I don't think is mentioned enough is Darien Porter, as he and rookie Hezekiah Masses are rotating at cornerback opposite Eric Stokes. The Raiders may want to get their eyes on Jermod McCoy and get tape in that respect, and some teams could use the cornerback depth or a physical outside Cover 3 defender like Porter.

Other than those two names and the rumors that may likely persist around Crosby, the Raiders must maintain discipline in their roster construction approach. That means keeping a talent like Crosby around, but moving a lost asset from a former regime like Powers-Johnson.