3 Overreactions to Raiders Week 1 Win vs. Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders football is back as fans at Allegiant Stadium enjoyed an opening week victory over the Miami Dolphins, 27-13.

The Raiders must feel good about their chances in the next week or two, as their rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, suffered an upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home. In a game that showcased two teams in different phases of a rebuild, the Raiders' clear talent advantage prevailed, even though they have more to work on.

However, Las Vegas has given reason for excitement and overreaction after its Week 1 victory. Here are three exaggerated reactions to Sunday’s triumph.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks with media after the game against against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty Has Clear Path to 1,500 All-Purpose Yards

With Brock Bowers out this week, the Raiders leaned into their talented running back and reaped the benefits. Jeanty tallied 29 touches for 147 total yards and two receiving touchdowns, leading the team in rushing yards, scores, and receiving yards, and tying tight end Michael Mayer in receptions.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty, behind a vastly improved offensive line and an offense that utilizes his pass-catching prowess, may have become the team’s workhorse. The second-year running back may very well become one of the NFL’s best at the position by season’s end with 1,500-plus all-purpose yards on the table after Sunday’s win against Miami.

Rob Leonard Is the Truth

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being a concern for much of the preseason, the Raiders' third-down defense looked exceptional, as Miami went 2-for-10 on third-down attempts. The pass rush had one of its best days I can remember in the last two years, as edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi got to quarterback Malik Willis .

The Raiders also shut down the Dolphins' run game, holding them to 74 total yards on the ground. Leonard was creative with his pressures and coverage disguises, putting Willis in a bind as a passer. It was impressive to watch, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Leonard’s defense continues to perform at an above-average level going forward.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with the media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eight Wins Are Within Reach

I made the bold prediction that the Raiders would win eight games this season, and guess what? I’m sticking with it after today’s win. Las Vegas should be excited about what they have in Klint Kubiak’s offense and Leonard’s defense, given how efficient both sides of the ball looked against Miami.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts to a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Dolphins are a bad football team, but it is also the combination of facing a Raiders team that may very well be ahead of schedule. When Bowers returns, the offense should take another step forward while Jeanty continues his breakout season. This is a franchise that could stun some of the league’s best this season, and it isn’t out of the question after some of this weekend’s performances (I’m looking at you, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams).