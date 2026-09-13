Why Sunday vs. Dolphins Provides Raiders Building Blocks For Future

When the Las Vegas Raiders step onto the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, a new era will begin for the franchise. It should be built on discipline, a focus on the future, and getting competitive play from their top players while maintaining the status quo of a rebuilding season.

Head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek have built a roster with serious flaws, but it's already better on paper, with an offensive system that fits with the current personnel beautifully. For this group, the Raiders kick off against the Miami Dolphins with a mindset of competing for wins and learning at full effort, something Raider Nation should be appreciative of.

A Long-Term Extension Showcases New Era

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, the Raiders did something they haven’t done in a while: extend a player from one of their previous draft classes. Tight end Michael Mayer, entering the final year of his deal, received a three-year, $45 million contract before the regular season kicked off on Sunday. This shows they're doing the right thing by keeping key building blocks in the organization.

Is Michael Mayer one of the league’s best tight ends? No, he isn’t even the best on his own team (hello, Brock Bowers). Yet, with Bowers out for at least the next game or two, Mayer has shown a skill set that would make him a No. 1 tight end on roughly 60 percent of teams in the NFL, especially with his blocking ability.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking care of your own builds trust within the organization and helps players feel comfortable when it comes to contracts, especially top players. When you're a team in a rebuild, keeping the ones who have grown into key personnel on either side of the ball puts your program in good standing when free agency rolls around.

Sunday Is Far From Final Product

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And we have to keep one thing in mind with the Raiders this weekend: this is far from the final product, even 17 weeks from now, when they play in Kansas City in the season finale. We’ll be getting a glimpse at the future of the organization when quarterback Fernando Mendoza makes his highly anticipated debut for Las Vegas, and we’ll also get a look at some of the new pieces on the roster, from rookies to free-agent acquisitions.

The ceiling for this team is much higher than some believe—eight wins could be a reality, but the real one is likely a slight or legitimate improvement in the win-loss column, battling every game and hoping to at least stay competitive against some of the league’s best teams such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, and Buffalo.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, look for what the Raiders are setting their foundation for based on the system they’re running on offense and defense. From there, the team can grow, and the season could bring some exciting moments because of it.

Enjoy Week 1, whether it is a 10-point win or a 20-point defeat. The Raiders are on the right path; you just need enough patience to let it play out.