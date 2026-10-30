3 Reasons Why Raiders Need a Win in Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and desperately need a win on Sunday against the New York Jets.

A win would be monumental for the Raiders. Also, it's obvious what a win would do for this team. That said, here are three reasons Las Vegas must beat the Jets on Sunday.

Maintain Spot in AFC Playoff Picture

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid greets Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Raiders are dangerously close to seeing their season unravel. Another loss, and they would be 3-5 heading into a contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, the trade deadline is looming .

Las Vegas is already in a mix of teams with at least three losses, shrinking their chances of making the playoffs, which was a realistic aspiration after the first three weeks. A fifth consecutive loss would all but end the team's postseason hopes, given the upcoming stretch of opponents.

Kirk Cousins' Job Status

This week, head coach Klint Kubiak stated that there's no controversy at quarterback and that Cousins is the starter. However, a fifth straight loss, especially at the hands of the Jets, who just lost to the hapless Dolphins, could change Kubiak's tune.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins has been far from the issue, as the 38-year-old quarterback has accumulated 1,877 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 62.6 percent of his passes. However, with a rookie quarterback waiting in the ranks, the longer the Raiders' winless drought continues, the louder the calls for Fernando Mendoza to get an opportunity.

The front office and coaching staff have made it clear that they are being patient with Mendoza. That can only be preached for so long if the team continues to lose games at this rate. If Cousins wants to retain his job, he can't afford to lose on Sunday.

Avoid a Fire Sale

We alluded to this earlier, but the timing of this game is crucial, with the trade deadline on Nov. 10. As we've seen this week, teams are identifying themselves as buyers or sellers . Currently, Las Vegas is in no man’s land, as it's still in playoff contention. At the same time, its playoff aspirations are hanging in the balance.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets fans before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' hands would essentially be forced with another loss, and it would be time to take calls on several players, including Maxx Crosby. If they want to hold out hope and achieve something no one foresaw happening before the season, then winning in Week 8 is a must. This game will provide so much clarity on the direction of this team for the rest of the season.