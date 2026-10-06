Key Improvements Raiders Must Focus on After Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle on Sunday, yet, as they often seem to do, the Chiefs found a way to win. After a 3-0 start, Sunday's loss reminded everyone how quickly things can change in the National Football League.

Yet Sunday's loss to the Chiefs was still productive in several ways. Not only did the loss confirm where the Raiders have improved the most, but it also confirmed that the Raiders can compete with any team in the league, whether they make mistakes or not.

On to Next Week

The Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs preceded several upcoming matchups that will likely test Las Vegas just as much. A loss is a loss, but Las Vegas has reason to believe in the progress they have made as they prepare to face some of the league's top teams.

Still, before Las Vegas can prepare for the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams, head coach Klint Kubiak knows it will be vital for both the coaches and players to be honest with themselves and each other to address the many things they need to fix moving forward.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after a failed two-point conversion attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We just got done meeting with them. They're disappointed, and they're a very mature group that wants to win. So, we're fixing the corrections. We're trying to make ourselves better. Whether we win or whether we lose, we're telling each other the truth and just seeing what we can do to be a better team moving forward.”

“I just think that's the easiest way. Here's the tape. Here's what we got right. Here's what we got wrong. Here's where we're not correct as coaches. Here's where we didn't make the play as a player. And if we can just put it in front of those guys and everyone sees it, and as a team we can learn from it and get better, then we're going the right direction."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is seen prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things To Fix

The Raiders struggled to run the ball again on Sunday, finishing with fewer than 80 rushing yards. This issue has plagued them for several seasons. This season, Las Vegas' lack of a consistent vertical threat seems to have given defenses the luxury of focusing on stopping the run.

Until Sunday, the Raiders' coaching staff had found ways to compensate for the lack of a ground game. However, injuries to Jackson Powers-Johnson and Jack Bech weakened the unit on Sunday and allowed the Chiefs to focus even more on the run, which they did.

Las Vegas also must find a way to eliminate turnovers altogether. Or, at the very least, not do so in critical moments that back their defense against the wall. In nearly every game this season, the Raiders have turned the ball over in their own territory.

Not all turnovers are the same, as the past two weeks have confirmed for the Raiders. Las Vegas overcame its turnovers in previous weeks, but none came at as bad a time as their turnover against the Chiefs did on Sunday. Still, eliminating turnovers altogether is ideal.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A pass thrown by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) intended for wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) falls incomplete against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak's coaching staff also can't fix everything on their own. Most notably, for this young Raiders team, Kubiak and his coaching staff cannot provide playing experience for the players. Games like their loss to the Chiefs and their upcoming games will be valuable experience.

Everyone knew Las Vegas would depend on a large number of younger players in 2026 and beyond. However, youth and inexperience bring mistakes, which was the story of the game for the Raiders on Sunday. With 13 games remaining, the Raiders are in a good position.

Las Vegas will go through its fair share of growing pains, but they are headed in the right direction. The Raiders will approach their Week 5 matchup against the Patriots much like they have approached every other game this season. However, they will do so after fine-tuning things.

Kubiak is only four games into what will likely be a long tenure in the desert. Las Vegas' front office got the head coach they wanted in Kubiak. As the Raiders continue building out their roster, both the players and the coaches have plenty to learn and fix.