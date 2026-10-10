3 Uncontrollables That Could Decide Raiders’ Fate on Sunday

PROVIDENCE, RI.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) arrived last night from the desert and are ready to take on the AFC’s reigning Super Bowl representative in what has become a major clash.

The Raiders have a chance to flip the script this season with a win, and if they played this game ten times, I would expect them to win five.

Uncontrollables Can Be the Difference

After a significant film study, I already provided three keys to a Raiders victory. Still, in today’s article, I want to go in a different direction and discuss three uncontrollables - things they don’t automatically control - and how they will impact this game.

No. 1: Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders' sophomore running back was tailor-made for the Klint Kubiak system. The Kubiak wide-zone rushing attack is exactly where the Patriots have been struggling this season. He is battling an injury, and while he is expected to play, that isn’t 100%.

Klint Kubiak confirmed he traveled with the team here, but his health could still be a factor. Kubiak addressed it. He said of Jeanty, “He's going to do his best to go."

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Some have been critical of Jeanty after a breakout Week 1 performance against the Dolphins, and Kubiak was asked about Jeanty's production and whether he's had a nagging injury since before the first game that sent his teammates to the ground in prayer.

"I don't. I think he's been doing a great job. And again, he's a leader on our team. He's a guy we're counting on. I couldn't be more happy with Ashton [Jeanty]. We got to keep getting him and the entire offense playing better every week. But no, I don't think so."

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

No. 2: Patriots Secondary

The New England Patriots' secondary is anemic with injuries, and the Raiders are coming in with a high-flying aerial attack led by 15-year veteran Kirk Cousins.

So how does Kubiak prepare with no idea who is playing in the defensive backfield for the Patriots?

He made it sound like business as usual.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

"Yeah, you just worry about yourself and worry about our guys getting better and it’s the NFL, injuries happen and the next guy steps up."

With Jalen Nailor out and Dont’e Thornton not yet back, more pressure rests on Cody White and rookie Malik Benson at WR. Kubiak doesn’t see it as a problem, and I agree.

"They've been challenged all year, and that's no different this week."

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No. 3: Rule of Five

Keep in mind the "Rule of Five." The game is considered over if the Las Vegas Raiders win this key statistical battle. This rule involves sacks and turnovers.

For example, if the Raiders achieve three sacks while allowing two, they have a net score of plus one. If they force four turnovers and allow only one, their score improves to plus three.

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In total, a plus-four score for the day would be achieved. The Raiders aim to accomplish a plus-five ratio in every game. On average, teams that attain the Rule of Five win 91 percent of their NFL games.

In a game as close as this one, the Rule of Five becomes an even bigger narrative. The 2026 Raiders have already "shocked" NFL executives , and they just might do it again on Sunday.

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