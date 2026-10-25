Why Raiders Need Ashton Jeanty To Get Going Against Rams

It was a great season debut for Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty.

The second-year back, who was in desperate need of a bounce-back from an inefficient rookie season, totaled 23 carries for 102 yards and caught two touchdown passes in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Since then, however, it's been a bit of a slog.

In the following five games, Jeanty has only totaled 75 carries for 211 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown. For the Raiders -- and fantasy owners across the country -- these numbers are not good enough.

Raiders Need More From Ashton Jeanty

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tripped up on a run in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders didn't draft Jeanty No. 6 overall for him not to be a game-changing star. They needed someone who would help the team improve its presence in rushing the football, and he hasn't done that to this point.

To be fair to Jeanty, I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and a long leash since he is dealing with a foot/ankle injury that he suffered back in August. It's not easy for a running back to recover from that, especially when he didn't miss any time at the beginning of the regular season.

While that is the current situation, he is healthy and wants to play, so the Raiders should treat him as such. That means he should have no restrictions and no excuses for not producing.

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as head coach and Rick Dennison as offensive line coach to improve on the ground. That hasn't happened through six games, but there is plenty of time for Las Vegas to get it going in the run game.

Jeanty Takes on the Rams

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are playing the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon, trying to snap a three-game losing streak against a talented but severely injured team. Without a couple of their top defensive linemen, including Myles Garrett and Kobie Turner, Jeanty could find some running lanes.

The Rams rank 26th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 127 yards per game on the ground. This game could be an opportunity for Jeanty to finally get going and make a major impact.

The Raiders cannot reach their full potential as a possible playoff spoiler if Jeanty does not get going and become a positive offensive player. If they are not a threat on the ground, nobody will take them seriously.

That's why Jeanty has to come through.