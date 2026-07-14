4 Crucial Las Vegas Raiders Coaches for 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders went through a revamp of their coaching staff for the second consecutive season. Only this time, the emphasis is on growth and development.

Head coach Klint Kubiak has formed a staff he believes can help him coach up a roster to double their win total and maybe more. These coaches will play a vital role in the growth of key position groups, including the ever-important quarterback, which features a veteran signal-caller and a rookie passer ready to take the reins as soon as possible. Here are four assistant coaches who are important for the 2026 season.

Rick Dennison, Offensive Line

Dec 17, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders added three new offensive linemen to the roster this offseason, and all three could get playing time this season. After having one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year, Kubiak will look to change that with offensive line coach Rick Dennison, a well-respected former offensive coordinator who was the run game coordinator last year for the Seattle Seahawks.

Dennison has 30 years of experience working in numerous positions, but he is now charged with revamping the offensive line's play for Las Vegas. This will be one of the most important position groups that must improve in 2026, especially when it comes to protecting rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Travis Smith, Defensive Line

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders helmets at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not necessarily a major need for the Raiders, but one position group that could still use a difference-maker. Coach Smith was the defensive run game coordinator for the Tennessee Titans last year, where the unit finished with the 10th-best run stuff rate in the NFL (17.4%). While he may not have a Jeffrey Simmons in Las Vegas, he does have some intriguing young talents who could do damage.

Smith's mission is to get Jonah Laulu and Tonka Hemingway to take the next step as young players, while getting the best out of incumbent starters Thomas Booker and Adam Butler.

Omar Young, Running Backs

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Omar Young (right) talks with receiver Malik Benson (19) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A coach that should be considered an up-and-coming riser in the ranks, Young has helped teams and players improve their respective production at each of his stops, whether it was as assistant wide receivers coach with the Chicago Bears in 2023, which saw D.J. Moore produce career-high numbers, or improving Iowa's run game into one of the top-performing units in the Big Ten last fall.

Young is now tasked with honing Ashton Jeanty into the uber-star he could become and turning the league's worst rushing offense into an average group, at the very least. A consistent, productive run game under Kubiak and Young opens the door to better opportunities in the passing game.

Mike Sullivan, Quarterbacks

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I wrote for Las Vegas Raiders On SI on Monday, Fernando Mendoza is entering one of the better situations for a first overall draft pick in recent years under Kubiak. Joining the Raiders head coach in that effort are offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and Sullivan, who has served as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach for the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in his notable stops.

Sullivan will look to help Mendoza become one of the NFL's biggest stars, hoping for different results than he had in Pittsburgh.