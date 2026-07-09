Maxx Crosby Shares Key Advice to Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era with head coach Klint Kubiak taking over the Silver and Black and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza entering the fold.

The No. 1 overall pick is not expected to start a game anytime soon, but for the first time in years, the Raiders have their franchise quarterback entrenched. Earlier this week, the former Indiana quarterback appeared on Maxx Crosby's podcast "The Rush.” In the episode, the two players go over their experience in Las Vegas, including the two-time All-Pro pass rusher providing insightful advice to the rookie quarterback.

Crosby's Advice

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If you’re not genuine, guys pick up on that real quick," Crosby said. "College is different. You’re growing as a man, you’re trying to figure out who you are and evolve as a leader, and you’re still going to school. You’re just trying to figure out life and how to operate. But once you get to the league, everyone’s grown men. Dudes have full families."

"They have different types of motivations, and everyone’s coming from a different walk of life. So being genuine, you’ll never go wrong. And trust me, I’m a little weird too. I do a lot of s—t. I’m not saying you’re weird, but I’m off the wall sometimes, and I’ll say some s—t.”

Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (left) and wife Rachel Washburn attend the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You never want to be a toned-down version of yourself,” Crosby continued. “And you never want to be over the top trying to prove, ‘I’m the funny guy in the room’ or ‘I’m the greatest leader anybody could be.’ Leaders just lead, and good people are just good people. Guys gravitate toward that. So, the people giving you that advice, they’re 100 percent spot on. Kirk [Cousins] and all the people who have mentioned that as well, it’s spot on.”

Overall Takeaways

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is certainly something you love to see if you are a Raiders fan. Las Vegas has lacked cohesion and has been dysfunctional for the majority of Crosby's tenure. With stability at head coach and quarterback, you can feel the energy and positivity building in Las Vegas.

For Crosby, who has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, to take Mendoza under his wing and offer worthwhile advice is more significant than you may think. The Raiders are viewed as a rebuilding team heading into the 2026 NFL season, but the players and coaching staff are certainly not adopting that mindset.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honestly, the Raiders should view themselves as a competitive team this upcoming season. With the number of marquee signings in free agency, a strong draft class, and Kubiak taking over as the head coach, Las Vegas could develop into the surprise story of next season. There are still questions about how good this team truly is, and training camp will be a good barometer to assess where the team currently stands.

Nevertheless, supporters of the Silver and Black should be increasingly optimistic about the future of their franchise, as the players, coaching staff, front office, and ownership have all done their parts in establishing a well-rounded organization .