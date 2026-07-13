Why Mendoza Has Best Situation To Develop in Las Vegas

Every NFL team is structured differently when building its roster. No direction or approach is perfect or incorrect, though the opinion on this matter is purely subjective in the public eye. Nonetheless, how a team surrounds its young quarterback for success is critical for the player's development.

No situation is more serious this upcoming season than the Las Vegas Raiders and first-year quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Last fall, he had one of the most successful seasons by a college quarterback in recent memory: national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, undefeated season, Big Ten champion, and numerous other awards.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) at Indiana University football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Mendoza may not say it publicly, he wants to accomplish as much as he did for Indiana with Las Vegas: a chance to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002 and to win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1983. This may not happen in his first year, but the question is whether or not the Raiders have the tools in place to develop him properly.

Does Fernando Mendoza Have the Situation To Thrive?

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Raiders made a handful of offensive moves that could prove vital for Mendoza's long-term success. They signed veteran Kirk Cousins, who is the projected Week 1 starter, the perfect signal-caller to have in the room for Mendoza's development as an NFL quarterback this early in his career.

Adding a veteran bridge quarterback who can do just enough to keep their offense in rhythm and the team competitive allows for the rookie to sit back, learn, and remain patient, knowing his time will eventually come during the season. The Raiders are in a good position in this regard, and if Cousins shows some decline, head coach Klint Kubiak can make the swap.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders also made a critical signing in the trenches, adding top NFL center Tyler Linderbaum on a record-breaking three-year, $81 million deal that averages $27 million per season, the most ever for the position. Having a center who can stabilize your offensive line in the middle, ID pressures, fire zones, coffeehouse blitzes, and set protections, as well as the quarterback, allows for a smoother transition for a player like Mendoza.

Mendoza Has Potential Coach, Top Playmaker To Succeed

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back to Kubiak—his wide-zone system is similar to the ones we see in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan, Minnesota with Kevin O'Connell, Jacksonville with Liam Coen, and both Los Angeles teams with Sean McVay and Mike McDaniel. All of these coaches have been able to get some of the best play from their quarterbacks, guaranteeing larger platforms to throw from, scheming open wideouts, and heavy motion usage.

Expecting more of the same in Vegas would be fair, to say the least.

Mendoza also has a top-flight playmaker to throw to in tight end Brock Bowers, arguably the best player at his position in the NFL. When you have a mismatch weapon like that, especially over the middle of the field, it makes the life of a rookie quarterback so much easier; case in point: Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce, Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski, and Lamar Jackson-prime Mark Andrews, just to name a few pairings.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an improved offensive line comes a steadier, much better run game behind young, yet gifted running back Ashton Jeanty, who could one day be the league's best rusher. Across the board, the Raiders have done everything they're supposed to do when preparing for a rookie quarterback.

All of these factors for the 2026 season provide an opportunity for Mendoza to grow and develop without the pressure of having to do everything himself; he has an offensive coaching staff, a top playmaker, improved protection, and a run game that can ease his transition. It may result in the 22-year-old later becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect