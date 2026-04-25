Raiders Add OL Depth in Third Round of Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders were looking to make another good pick to complete their Day 2 part of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have gone quarterback, safety, and defensive end with their first three picks of the draft.

All those picks were the ones needed for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are on track to fill their roster with players they will need for depth. General Manager John Spytek and the Raiders personnel have done a great job so far.

Raiders Add Depth on the Offensive Line

Absolutely No Shock with the Raiders Taking Trey Zuhn, I had Him MOCKED to the Raiders On Monday in my Final MOCK" https://t.co/9RTj0oiPtC — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

With the other third-round pick that they got from a trade they made in the second round, the Raiders are taking center Trey Zuhn III out of Texas A&M. We previously mocked Zuhn to the Raiders in our final mock draft.

Zuhn was a great starter for the Aggies last season and had a great college career. In this ERA of NIL and the transfer portal that has been going on in college football, Zuhn was a four-year starter at Texas A&M. That is something you do not see a lot of, and that is a good sign for the Silver and Black.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Zuhn is not only a center but also could play at the guard position on either side. That is something the Raiders could use for depth. You never could have too many offensive linemen. Zuhn brings a lot of experience to the offensive line, which the Raiders value. Zuhn was named to the first-team All-SEC last season. That is saying something, because it is a conference that has some of the best from this draft.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Take Offensive Lineman in the Third Round

He is a good blocker in both the pass and run games. That will play huge for the Raiders. With the Raiders looking to find out about the rest of their offensive line, Zuhn will compete with the others in that position group. Do not be surprised if Zuhn is named a starter going into next season.

That is the type of player he could be. With many questions on the Raiders' offensive line at the guard positions, he will be in the mix for head coach Klint Kubiak.

Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III speaks to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

This is another pick, where the Raider made based on the position they needed. That is a good sign for the Raiders, who are making good picks here in the first two days of the draft, and they will look to finish off strong tomorrow. The Raiders are building as well with this pick.