Raiders Add to Defensive Front With First Third-Round Selection

The Las Vegas Raiders got back to work, and that is where it is going to get interesting for them in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are coming off making two picks at positions they needed. Las Vegas is looking to have a good draft to build for the future, and this is where it is going to get interesting for the Raiders.

When any team gets to the third round of the draft, this is where the scouting, the general manager, and all the people behind the scenes make their money.

Raiders Select DE Keyron Crawford

Raiders Take DE Keyron Crawford — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

The Silver and Black took defensive end Keyron Crawford with their first pick in the third round, No. 67 overall. Crawford will come in and look to help a defensive line group that struggled to get after the quarterback, aside from their superstar defensive end, Maxx Crosby. He is coming into a great situation, with defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, a specialist in the defensive line. Leonard had his hands all over this pick, and he is going to make it count.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is where you look for players that are hidden and sleep picks. These are the players who could separate teams in the draft. The Raiders are making their first selection of the third round, and, like last year, they are looking to add two more building blocks for the future in the third round.

For General Manager John Spytek, the third round has been the sweet spot for him in making trades to add more picks; he just has to make them count now.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek got a good player in the third round because Crawford was seen by some as a late first-round pick and, for sure, a second-round pick.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Select Stellar Defensive End To Start Third Round

The Raiders have made many moves this offseason. With this first third-round pick, they are adding to the depth chart and creating competition. This pick is going to come in wanting to earn a starting role, and he will be a piece for the future as well. Anything good third-round pick for Spytek, and you could start to see how this 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up for the Raiders after their first pick in the third round.

This is why it was important for Spytek and the Raiders to add more draft picks to build the way they want to. These third-round picks are going to come to light sooner than later for the Silver and Black.

New Mexico Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws the ball under pressure from Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (24) as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images