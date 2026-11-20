The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road again in Week 11, traveling to face the Denver Broncos. Sunday will be the Raiders' third road game in four weeks, as they look to avoid their fourth loss in the last five weeks. Yet Sunday will mark several other notable moments.

Along with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza starting on the road for the first time, head coach Klint Kubiak will also return to Denver as a head coach for the first time. Kubiak's father, Gary, played for the Broncos from 1983 to 1991 and served as the team's head coach from 2015 to 2016.

“Yeah, many memories. Looking forward to going back to the stadium and being a part of this game. Extremely excited for our team," Kubiak said after practice on Wednesday.

As the Raiders returned to the practice field on Thursday, their main focus was on correcting the mistakes they made in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. Las Vegas hasn't played a complete game this season. It may be easier said than done, but it is far from impossible.

Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Welcome Back, Kubiak!

The Raiders have surpassed the Los Angeles Chargers within the AFC West, but still have the Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in the way. Still, Las Vegas is ahead of schedule. A win against the Broncos on Sunday would only solidify that being the case.

Under Kubiak, the Raiders have won more games than they did all of last season. However, with all the changes Las Vegas' front office made this offseason, which included the hiring of several first-time coordinators and now starting a rookie quarterback, Kubiak has learned plenty on the fly.

“Obviously, I’ve learned how big of an operation this is, and how it takes a team to go win a football game. It's every week I’m learning new things," Kubiak said.

"But the great thing about this whole experience is surrounding yourself with excellent people, and from our personnel staff to our coaching staff to our players, I could not have come into a better situation with the type of people."

Another First for Mendoza

After starting his first career game last Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champions and one of the league's best defenses, Mendoza and a struggling Raiders' offense will face a Broncos defense that allows the ninth-fewest points per game in the league.

The rookie quarterback will start his career with a daunting stretch of games before the team's Week 13 Bye Week. Then, Las Vegas' schedule lightens up a bit. After sitting on the bench for the first half of his rookie season, Mendoza looks forward to the challenges the Broncos present.

“I believe getting thrown in the fire is the best way to learn, and the Seahawks and the Broncos both have considerably elite defenses. I really believe every NFL defense is elite because when you’re playing at this level, the margin for error is so small, and all the defensive coordinators are geniuses,” Mendoza said on Wednesday.

All things considered, Mendoza had a solid first start. However, as any rookie quarterback entering their second career start and his first on the road, Mendoza knows he still has plenty to clean up to give Las Vegas a chance to pull off the upset on Sunday.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 11 is yet another step in the long-awaited Kubiak-Mendoza era. The final seven games of the season will be pivotal to the organization's long-term future. After losing six of their last seven games, the Raiders have nothing to lose and everything to gain against the Broncos.

Las Vegas is set for another road game against a well-coached team with a formidable offense and defense. It will take a clean four quarters of football from a Raiders team that has been inconsistent this season. Sunday will be tough, but the Raiders could pull a rabbit out of a hat.

As Kubiak returns to Denver and Mendoza starts his first road game, Sunday will either be an upset win that potentially propels Las Vegas to a Wild Card berth or another loss that provides the rebuilding Raiders with another valuable source of experience.

Las Vegas is one unexpected win from going on a run.