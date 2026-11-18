The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was more productive than the game's results may show.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White (56) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Critical Next Few Weeks, Offseason Ahead

After leading the league in sacks allowed last season, Las Vegas' offensive line entered Week 10 allowing the third-fewest sacks in the league. The Raiders' line allowed only 11 sacks through the season's first nine games. However, this was partially because of Kirk Cousins.

The veteran's experience factored in on several plays where he got rid of the ball in time to prevent a sack. Mendoza's inexperience factored in as the opposite happened on Sunday. As Kubiak noted, some of those six sacks were on Mendoza. Some were on position groups other than the line.

“I think overall, as an offensive line, there’s a solid first half of run game production followed by a very poor half of protection, and that’s not all on them. That’s on getting open, that’s on getting rid of the ball, that’s on play calls. It’s a team thing. So, we win together and we lose together.”

With Mendoza now leading the way, the season's final seven games will be about setting up him and the Raiders' offense for the future. Those seven games will provide valuable experience as they continue working their way through one of the league's toughest schedules.

More importantly, the next seven games will solidify where on the offense the Raiders' front office must make wholesale changes this offseason. After 10 games, every position on Las Vegas' offensive line could use additional help or a complete overhaul this offseason.

Kolton Miller's performance does not match what the Raiders are set to pay him next season. Both of their offensive guard positions are underwhelming. After 11 games, Las Vegas still does not have answers at either guard position. Collectively, the position group is derailing the offense.

DJ Glaze has shown impressive durability, starting nearly every game at right tackle for the Raiders since being drafted a few seasons ago. He could use more development, but his durability and potential, performance-wise, make him a valuable asset to Las Vegas.

The Raiders will enter the upcoming offseason in desperate need of multiple offensive linemen. They could potentially be in need of several starting-caliber ones, which is far from ideal, but it is the reality of the situation. The six sacks allowed on Sunday weren't all on the Raiders' offensive line.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza's Maturation

The sacks that could be attributed to Mendoza directly correlated with his inexperience, which he can only get by playing on Sundays. Such sacks and negative plays are a normal part of what comes with a rebuild being led by a rookie quarterback and first-time head coach.

There are certain things Mendoza will have to learn the hard way, to the tune of sacks, turnovers, and missed opportunities, but that is the only way for a player to learn. That is the NFL. That is life. The rookie shared some of his thoughts on playing in the NFL after his first career start .

“It’s a lot different. The NFL is a whole different level, and you need to understand your hot routes, which I need to do better, and we need to understand and essentially be a master at the protection scheme, because it’s one thing when we’re in the meeting room saying, ‘Okay, I would do this, this’ rather than in the heat of the battle," Mendoza said after the game.

"So those are things I need to improve on and will improve on and aspire to improve on to best help my team.”

The Possibilites Are Endles With Mendoza and a Competent Offensive Line/Group of WRs

Teams that select first overall in the draft usually do so because their roster was bad enough to lose enough games to earn the pick. That is how bad the roster Las Vegas had at the beginning of this offseason. The moves Las Vegas' front office made were enough for them to take a step forward.

However, the fact that all four of their wins have come against teams with losing records and all six of their losses have come against teams with winning records confirms the Raiders are somewhere in between those two opposing ends.

The next step they take will require them to add to both their offensive line and their group of wide receivers. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer can only do so much. Sunday made it fair to believe that with a better supporting cast , Mendoza could lead this team to the playoffs as soon as next season.

Depending on how the cookie crumbles, he could potentially do so this season. It will depend more on the talent around him than him, though.