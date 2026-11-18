Since the start of the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Raiders have gone through nearly 10 different quarterbacks. Until Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, the most mobile quarterback the Raiders started was Geno Smith, or possibly, Desmond Ridder. Think about that.

In a league where the best quarterbacks are a legitimate threat to run the ball, Smith and Ridder were the Raiders' most mobile signal callers in years. Sunday, the Raiders turned the page on years of failed quarterback acquisitions.

Las Vegas' second No. 1 overall pick in franchise history landed them Fernando Mendoza. Although he showed that he was a rookie quarterback in his first career start, he much more often showed a blend of skills that has largely been alluded to in seven quarterbacks the Raiders have started since 2023.

Sunday, Mendoza displayed many of the reasons why he was the top pick.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza Changes Kubiak's Offense From What It Was During The First Half of the Season

In Week 10, the Raiders rolled Mendoza out of the pocket on the first two plays of their opening drive. This continued through the first half and was effective. Mendoza's mobility kept Seattle's defense honest early in the game, as he extended plays that would have resulted in a sack in previous weeks.

Still, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak wants Mendoza to prioritize throwing the ball first when escaping the pocket.

“Well, remain a passer. Number one, keep your eyes downfield. Remain a passer like he did to Jack Bech on that left sideline, like he did to Ian [Thomas] early in the game, getting through his progression. Remain a passer, and then obviously protect yourself when you start to run down the field," Kubiak said on Monday.

Mendoza's Mobility Helps More Than Just Kubiak, Raiders' Offense

Entering Week 10, Las Vegas often struggled to sustain drives until they were down by double digits and multiple possessions in the second half. Mendoza's ability to move the pocket and run when necessary directly correlated with the Raiders extending drives in a way rarely seen this season.

Those extended drives for the Raiders' offense kept their defense off the field. This kept the Raiders' defense more rested than in recent weeks. In turn, the Raiders' defense played the best it has in weeks, and the team was the most competitive it had been for four quarters in months.

The coaching staff and players can fix more than a few things moving forward this season. Some of these things cannot be fixed until the offseason. However, Sunday's loss was arguably the best the Raiders have played on both sides of the ball in a full game this season.

The Raiders must not hesitate to let Mendoza use his legs, even if it is only for a couple of yards. The threat of Mendoza running can help open things up for Las Vegas' pass-catchers. Maybe more importantly, Mendoza's ability to extend plays and drives will help the Raiders' defense immensely.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza's Balancing Act

As much as Mendoza's mobility adds to the Raiders' offense, there is a fine line for him to walk. Mobility is a nice quality to have, but it must be used wisely to be effective. Along with better blocking, live action on Sundays will help him figure out how to navigate.

“I need to stand in there more. I was a little sped up today. There were some times that if you can extend the play and it gives a good chance to get out clean, not take a sack, and extend the play because the defense did a really good job covering, then that’s acceptable,” Mendoza said after the game.

“But there are some times that I should have stayed in there, stepped up with one hitch, and then delivered a strike, rather than already looking to scramble. And it’s credit to Seattle’s defense. However, I need to be better, be more composed in the pocket.”

A quarterback starting his first career game against the defending Super Bowl champions and one of the best defenses in the league is a tall task. In his first full football game since January 19, as a collegiate athlete, it is fair to say Mendoza played a solid game.