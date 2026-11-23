The Las Vegas Raiders entered Week 11 looking to establish consistency on either side of the ball. They did so in good ways and not-so-good ways against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders are a work in progress; the Broncos are on the other side of a rebuild that started years ago.

Sunday's loss proved how slim the margin for error is on game days. It was also a reminder of how far the Raiders have come since last season and how much further they have to go.

In Week 11, Las Vegas quickly fell behind and was forced to play catch-up the rest of the way. The difference was seeing just how close they were to swinging momentum in their favor. The Raiders were legitimately a couple of plays away from potentially getting going earlier.

Then, as has happened so often this season, a play here, a play there, and the Raiders were down by double digits. The gap between the Raiders and the rest of the AFC West has closed somewhat but remains sizeable. Below are the risers and fallers from another yet loss for the rebuilding Raiders.

Risers

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DC Rob Leonard

Week 11 was another week of cold spells for the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas struggled to sustain drives without Brock Bowers, leaving the Raiders' defense vulnerable to a potent Broncos offense. Las Vegas' defense held the fort as best it could in the first quarter.

Still, the Raiders' defense played a solid first quarter. Three of the Broncos' first 10 points were due to Las Vegas' special teams. A questionable pass interference call against Eric Stokes set up another seven. Leonard's unit was the best unit on the field for most of the game.

Las Vegas' defense handed their teammates on offense an opportunity to grab momentum early. The unit was rewarded with three plays off and a short field to defend. The rest was history, as Las Vegas' offense struggled to pass midfield for much of the first half.

The Raiders' defense has areas it can improve, but the first half of Week 11 was the perfect example of Las Vegas' defense being left out to dry by a largely ineffective offense until it was too late. The unit also had an impressive defensive stand against the Broncos' offense right before halftime.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Ashton Jeanty

That is the Jeanty we have all been waiting on, and it was just the tip of the iceberg. Jeanty had success through the air and on the ground in Week 11, notching a 46-yard run and a 68-yard touchdown catch.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

CB Jermod McCoy

McCoy had a solid play in the first quarter that saved four points. It was a play where Bo Nix and the Broncos teed the rookie up in one-on-one coverage, targeting him with veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. McCoy showed the improvement Las Vegas' coaching staff recently mentioned he made.

On that play, his speed seemed to be coming back to him. There were times this season when that wasn't the case. Las Vegas needs to get McCoy on the field more, as it is clear how valuable game experience has been to his recovery.

Fallers

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Offense

Las Vegas' offense without Brock Bowers solidifies all the areas where they still need to improve the roster. The Raiders must overhaul their offensive line this offseason. Nothing short of an overhaul will do. Addressing their starting-caliber offensive linemen has to be the front office's top priority.

Then, they need at least one or two more dependable pass-catchers. They must do so even if they retain veteran receiver Tre Tucker. In Week 11, their lack of a pass-catcher is debilitating. Three of Las Vegas' first four drives resulted in punts.

Those three drives lasted 10 plays and gained 11 yards. They had nearly as many yards in penalties. This put them in a hole they could not work their way out of.

They came alive later in the game, but it was too late. The unit has to get out of its own way sooner. Week 11 makes it fair to believe they can do so.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Special Teams

The Broncos blocked a Raiders punt deep in their own territory that set up a field goal a few plays later. The three-play drive that lasted just over a minute and a half came after Las Vegas' defense forced a punt on Denver's opening drive, playing well in many areas they had struggled in.

The Raiders' defense was once again put in a bad situation after doing their job. Denver's 3-0 early lead had little to do with Las Vegas' defense. The blocked punt essentially handed the Broncos points despite the solid defense the Raiders played on the opening drive.

The unit also allowed for another punt by AJ Cole to be tipped shortly before halftime.