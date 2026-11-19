The Las Vegas Raiders enter their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos having lost six of their past seven games. After trading Kirk Cousins shortly before the trade deadline, Las Vegas' road game against the Broncos will be Fernando Mendoza's first start on the road.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak explained how valuable the experience will be for Mendoza.

“In the NFL, every team can play. Every team has great players. So, the learning just gets accelerated when you’re doing it. Every little detail, whether you’re watching first-and-second down cut-ups, or you’re going out to practice and you talk about a coverage that you expect, and then you give them something different, make them progress,” Kubiak said after Wednesday’s practice.

“There’s things learned on every play, whether it’s how you execute the play or how you called it in the huddle, or it was called incorrectly in the huddle, you fix it. Every play is a learning experience.”

Mendoza and the Raiders look to learn even more from Week 11 than they did in Week 10, but with a much different outcome. Below is an analysis of the Raiders' updated depth chart.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Quarterback

Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: The final seven games of the season will largely revolve around setting Mendoza up as best as possible each week and letting the chips fall where they may, in the name of development.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Las Vegas will look to get the ground game going, but using Jeanty's pass-catching skills may be something they choose to lean into, instead of being forced to.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward helps Las Vegas in multiple ways.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson Dont’e Thornton Jr.

Analysis: Nailor's importance is underrated.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Jack Bech Cody White Dareke Young

Analysis: Somebody has to step up.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) in a two point stance during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Miller has struggled at times this season, but is still a solid left tackle.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) in a two point stance during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Las Vegas' front office must thoroughly address both offensive guard positions this offseason.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is embraced by center Tyler Linderbaum (65) prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum Jackson Powers-Johnson

Analysis: Backup center is likely the best position for Powers-Johnson.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (66) in a three point stance during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Trey Zuhn III Caleb Rogers

Analysis: The second half of the season will be nearly as critical for Zuhn as Mendoza.

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze

Analysis: Glaze needs improvement, but there are far bigger concerns along the offensive line.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: In general, the Raiders have to find a way to be productive on offense without Bowers.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Crosby continues to play at a high level.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) forces a sack fumble by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Folorunso Fatukasi Adam Butler Thomas Booker

Analysis: The Raiders will need all three of these players to help stop the run on Sunday.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Tim Keenan JJ Pegues

Analysis: Hemingway's injuries, however big or small, seem to be piling up. Yet the Raiders need him on the field.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye

Analysis: Las Vegas needs Paye to play better against the run.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean's 10 games' worth of performances speak for themselves.

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: The Raiders' offense sustaining drives helps players like Walker stay refreshed and play better for longer. Las Vegas is an improved secondary away from maximizing Walker's talents.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: It has not and likely will not show up on an injury report, but I am convinced Stokes is not healthy and has not been since before his play took a noticeable decline. Regardless, there is still plenty of season left for him to turn it around.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Right Corner

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: These two will continue to be used interchangeably.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: If the defensive backs are getting beat anyway, it may be worth using Johnson on blitzes more often.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Stukes plays well overall, but must avoid costly mistakes.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson Tristin McCollum

Analysis: The Raiders need Chinn to turn it up a notch.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole had a stellar game last season when the Raiders played the Broncos in Denver. The punter single-handedly kept the Raiders in the game.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) prepares to kick a field goal in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay is a weapon for Kubiak's offense. At times, it may make more sense to run a safe play on third down to prevent any possible mishaps, while also setting Gay up for near-guaranteed points.

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Laube remains one of the best returnmen in the league. He usually gives Las Vegas at least one solid return a game, as well as contributions elsewhere on special teams.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs onto the field during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Any positive punt return is a win for Las Vegas, as the play has been rendered largely irrelevant across the league.