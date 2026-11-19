Raiders Mix Up Newest Depth Chart Ahead of Broncos Showdown
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The Las Vegas Raiders enter their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos having lost six of their past seven games. After trading Kirk Cousins shortly before the trade deadline, Las Vegas' road game against the Broncos will be Fernando Mendoza's first start on the road.
Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak explained how valuable the experience will be for Mendoza.
“In the NFL, every team can play. Every team has great players. So, the learning just gets accelerated when you’re doing it. Every little detail, whether you’re watching first-and-second down cut-ups, or you’re going out to practice and you talk about a coverage that you expect, and then you give them something different, make them progress,” Kubiak said after Wednesday’s practice.
“There’s things learned on every play, whether it’s how you execute the play or how you called it in the huddle, or it was called incorrectly in the huddle, you fix it. Every play is a learning experience.”
Mendoza and the Raiders look to learn even more from Week 11 than they did in Week 10, but with a much different outcome. Below is an analysis of the Raiders' updated depth chart.
Quarterback
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: The final seven games of the season will largely revolve around setting Mendoza up as best as possible each week and letting the chips fall where they may, in the name of development.
Running Back
- Ashton Jeanty
- Mike Washington
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Las Vegas will look to get the ground game going, but using Jeanty's pass-catching skills may be something they choose to lean into, instead of being forced to.
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward helps Las Vegas in multiple ways.
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Nailor
- Malik Benson
- Dont’e Thornton Jr.
Analysis: Nailor's importance is underrated.
Wide Receiver
- Tre Tucker
- Jack Bech
- Cody White
- Dareke Young
Analysis: Somebody has to step up.
Left Tackle
- Kolton Miller
- Charles Grant
Analysis: Miller has struggled at times this season, but is still a solid left tackle.
Left Guard
- Spencer Burford
- Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Las Vegas' front office must thoroughly address both offensive guard positions this offseason.
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
Analysis: Backup center is likely the best position for Powers-Johnson.
Right Guard
- Trey Zuhn III
- Caleb Rogers
Analysis: The second half of the season will be nearly as critical for Zuhn as Mendoza.
Right Tackle
- DJ Glaze
Analysis: Glaze needs improvement, but there are far bigger concerns along the offensive line.
Tight End
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
Analysis: In general, the Raiders have to find a way to be productive on offense without Bowers.
Defensive End
- Maxx Crosby
- Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Crosby continues to play at a high level.
Defensive Tackle
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Adam Butler
- Thomas Booker
Analysis: The Raiders will need all three of these players to help stop the run on Sunday.
Defensive Tackle
- Tonka Hemingway
- Tim Keenan
- JJ Pegues
Analysis: Hemingway's injuries, however big or small, seem to be piling up. Yet the Raiders need him on the field.
Edge
- Kwity Paye
Analysis: Las Vegas needs Paye to play better against the run.
Right Inside Linebacker
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Segun Olubi
Analysis: Dean's 10 games' worth of performances speak for themselves.
Left Inside Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: The Raiders' offense sustaining drives helps players like Walker stay refreshed and play better for longer. Las Vegas is an improved secondary away from maximizing Walker's talents.
Left Cornerback
- Eric Stokes
- Jermod McCoy
- Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: It has not and likely will not show up on an injury report, but I am convinced Stokes is not healthy and has not been since before his play took a noticeable decline. Regardless, there is still plenty of season left for him to turn it around.
Right Corner
- Darien Porter
- Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: These two will continue to be used interchangeably.
Slot Corner
- Taron Johnson
Analysis: If the defensive backs are getting beat anyway, it may be worth using Johnson on blitzes more often.
Free Safety
- Treydan Stukes
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Stukes plays well overall, but must avoid costly mistakes.
Strong Safety
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
- Tristin McCollum
Analysis: The Raiders need Chinn to turn it up a notch.
Punter
- AJ Cole
Analysis: Cole had a stellar game last season when the Raiders played the Broncos in Denver. The punter single-handedly kept the Raiders in the game.
Kicker
- Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay is a weapon for Kubiak's offense. At times, it may make more sense to run a safe play on third down to prevent any possible mishaps, while also setting Gay up for near-guaranteed points.
Kick Returner
- Dylan Laube
- Dareke Young
Analysis: Laube remains one of the best returnmen in the league. He usually gives Las Vegas at least one solid return a game, as well as contributions elsewhere on special teams.
Punt Returner
- Malik Benson
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Any positive punt return is a win for Las Vegas, as the play has been rendered largely irrelevant across the league.
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant