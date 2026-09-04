Analyzing Where Raiders' Fernando Mendoza Stands Entering Regular Season

The growth and development of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be one of the most significant factors in the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 season. Las Vegas has started seven different quarterbacks in the past three seasons.

Along with many other things, the instability at the most important position on the field contributed to the Raiders securing the top pick and selecting Mendoza. Now that Mendoza is in the fold, the focus is on the road ahead instead of a forgettable past few seasons.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out of the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has been without a dependable quarterback in a league that is driven by high-level quarterback play. It is difficult to consistently win in the National Football League with questions at quarterback.

The Raiders' front office was determined to answer as many potential questions regarding their quarterback position as possible. This offseason, Las Vegas' front office thoroughly addressed the position group.

What Mendoza Has Shown So Far

In training camp and the preseason , Mendoza flashed several reasons he won a National Championship and the Heisman Trophy during his final collegiate season. Mendoza's accuracy, velocity, and quick release are impossible to ignore.

Mendoza processes information quickly, which makes those aforementioned traits even more dangerous for opposing teams. He has what it takes to play at a high level in the league. Raiders general manager John Spytek noted that Mendoza brings several positives.

"I wouldn't think of it so much as expectations, but we talk ad nauseum almost about going through the process and doing it the right way. So, there's not much of what he does or is about that we couldn't anticipate or really have known,” Spytek said.

“I think he's shown us what we learned about him and the information we gathered on him in the pre-draft process. He's a tireless worker. He loves football. He loves his teammates. He's energetic on the field."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's self-critical. He's self-aware. He's very accurate. His time is coming, but he's got to earn it every day, and he knows that. I think we're all very pleased with the person and his work ethic and his commitment to being a great quarterback."

The traits Mendoza possesses are not in question. However, the speed at which he develops and when he will be ready enough to start for the Raiders are in question. As he enters his first regular season as a professional, Mendoza still needs additional work. Las Vegas' staff knew this going in.

Where Mendoza Still Needs Work

Las Vegas added veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly before drafting Mendoza with the top pick in the draft. Doing so allows Mendoza additional time to progress at little to no cost during the regular season. That additional time will be vital for Mendoza in the short term and the long term.

As is the case with any rookie quarterback, No. 1 pick or not, Mendoza still has plenty of things he must improve upon before and after taking the field for the first time in the regular season. This is not a negative by any means, as he is undoubtedly Las Vegas' quarterback of the future.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, when the future becomes the present will depend on Mendoza's continued development and Cousins' ability to stay healthy and play at a serviceable level. Assuming Cousins can do both of those things, Mendoza will have even more time.

The rookie quarterback must continue to learn the nuances of playing quarterback at the professional level. He must get a better feel for the pass rush and the defensive schemes that will be thrown at him. This will come with time. The rookie quarterback has all the tools to be successful.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hugs his father after warm ups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' coaching staff must build around those tools to help him improve in areas that are best taught through in-game experience. Mendoza is all but sure to take the field in the regular season before he officially starts his first game, which will expedite his development as well.

Still, it is all but a guarantee that the Raiders will have to rely on Mendoza in extensive action at some point this season. Every week of practice is another valuable opportunity for him to improve without stats, wins, or losses creeping into his mind.