The Las Vegas Raiders want to make sure they do everything they can to set up their new franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, for success. Mendoza is going to be the future of this franchise, and they want to capitalize on having this type of player on their team.

For Mendoza, it has come fast, but he is not looking to come in and have everything handed to him. He continues to be that hard worker that everyone talks about. He wants to earn everything now that he is a Raider.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The organization has put good personnel around Mendoza in his first season, and they plan to keep these people around him for most of his Raider career. At the top of that list is minority owner Tom Brady. Brady came to the Raiders a few seasons ago to help this franchise go in the right direction.

One of the things he was tasked with doing was to look for the next franchise quarterback. He got it in Mendoza, and there was no doubt they were going to take him at No. 1.

Mendoza and Brady Working Together to Make Raiders Better

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza is in that building, working hard, and continues to be the best version of himself. He is asking all the questions and wants to make sure he knows everything about the new offense and his teammates to put the team in the best position to win games.

One person he has a lot of questions to ask is Brady. Brady is the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL, and any quarterback will be lucky to have that type of mentor helping them out as they are getting your feet wet in this league.

Mendoza's Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"There were a lot of great lessons about leadership, playing, accountability, business ... The one consistent variable was that it was quality information," said Fernando Mendoza about his meeting with Tom Brady. "One of the biggest things that was awesome was when Tom talked about leadership. And the two variables about being a great leader are one: care about your teammates. And second, care about the team's goals."

The Raiders got two guys working together to make this organization better. It is coming to life as this team is looking to start on the fast track, starting next season. It is going to go a long way for this team as a whole, and no better place to start than with Mendoza.