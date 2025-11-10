Why the Raiders' Brand is Exploding Worldwide
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most iconic franchises not only in the United States but all over the world. The Raiders brand is worldwide, and that is special with Raiders owner Mark Davis.
He loves Raider Nation, and knowing that the Raider fans are all over the world makes him glad he has this franchise. The Raiders are known for a lot of things, and something that fans always remember is their famous colors, Silver and Black.
Over the years, the National Football League has expanded its market all over the world. The NFL has played games in England and Mexico. And now it has hit Brazil, Germany, and will be in Spain as well. The product for the NFL outside the United States has been good for the game. The more it grows the better for the league each season. The NFL wants to continue doing that, and they are looking at different markets each season.
Raiders a Top Team World Wide
"The NFL has been expanding its global footprint over the past two decades with a variety of international games. Sao Paolo, Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid are featured cities on the NFL's international roadmap for the 2025 season," said Louisa Frahm of ESPN.
"The NFL Global Markets Program has helped encourage growth by awarding international marketing rights to NFL teams in countries beyond the U.S. As of May 2025, all 32 NFL teams have been granted rights across 21 International Home Marketing Areas.NFL Academy campuses in England and Australia also help to develop student-athletes through American football training, education, and life skills development."
Top-searched NFL teams outside the U.S. over the past year include:
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
The international market wants to see the Raiders make an appearance once again. It is unknown when they will do that once again. The Raiders this offseason announced that they will be bringing in two new global markets. The new international markets for the Silver and Black are New Zealand and Australia. Everywhere you go, you will always run into a member of Raider Nation.
