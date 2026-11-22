Sunday is an opportunity for the 4-6 Las Vegas Raiders to create some chaos in the AFC West as they travel to Denver, Colorado, to face the 7-2 Denver Broncos.

All week, we have been digesting rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's debut and what the Broncos could bring to the table on Sunday. As the Raiders' defense may have found its groove against the Seattle Seahawks, their offense, play-called by head coach Klint Kubiak, must improve this week.

If the Raiders are to upset their division rival, here are some players who could help them achieve a culture-defining victory.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back

The Raiders may finally find some success in the run game this weekend against a Broncos defense that is allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game. I think we finally see Ashton Jeanty break through for an ultra-productive game, reaching the century mark for the first time since Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeanty has been terrific as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, but he truly unlocks his value when the run game gets going. He can be a special player in this league, and Sunday could be a chance to unlock some newfound confidence.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Bech, Wide Receiver

Earlier in the week, I wrote about how the Raiders could respond to a potential Brock Bowers absence and forgot to mention a key name: wide receiver Jack Bech, a true inside-out pass-catcher who has the size to handle blocking assignments on the perimeter and act as a big slot of sorts for Kubiak's offense.

Bech's ball skills and physicality make him an intriguing option, as we could see the Raiders deploy more 11 personnel if Bowers can't go, and even if he does play, Bech should still be a key player to watch.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malcolm Koonce, Edge Rusher

The Broncos' offensive line is a sound unit with two great offensive tackles, but outside of Maxx Crosby, someone on the edge must make a play. I think that could be Malcolm Koonce, who is second on the team in pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.

A Koonce performance that could call for shades of 2023 would give the Raiders a great boost to their defense against a Broncos offense that has had its struggles but clear moments of strength, especially in the fourth quarter.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Treydan Stukes, Safety

When Bo Nix last played football two weeks ago against the Carolina Panthers, he tested their defensive backs downfield consistently because they were ravaged by injuries on the back end. While the Raiders aren't hurt in the secondary, their rookies make them vulnerable targets for Nix to test them early and often.

This opens the door for Stukes, who has begun to settle in and play great football at free safety over the last few weeks. Stukes' range, football intelligence, and ball skills make him a legitimate threat to downfield shots for Nix.