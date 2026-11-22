Raiders vs. Broncos: Players To Watch for AFC West Matchup
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Sunday is an opportunity for the 4-6 Las Vegas Raiders to create some chaos in the AFC West as they travel to Denver, Colorado, to face the 7-2 Denver Broncos.
All week, we have been digesting rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's debut and what the Broncos could bring to the table on Sunday. As the Raiders' defense may have found its groove against the Seattle Seahawks, their offense, play-called by head coach Klint Kubiak, must improve this week.
If the Raiders are to upset their division rival, here are some players who could help them achieve a culture-defining victory.
Ashton Jeanty, Running Back
The Raiders may finally find some success in the run game this weekend against a Broncos defense that is allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game. I think we finally see Ashton Jeanty break through for an ultra-productive game, reaching the century mark for the first time since Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
Jeanty has been terrific as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, but he truly unlocks his value when the run game gets going. He can be a special player in this league, and Sunday could be a chance to unlock some newfound confidence.
Jack Bech, Wide Receiver
Earlier in the week, I wrote about how the Raiders could respond to a potential Brock Bowers absence and forgot to mention a key name: wide receiver Jack Bech, a true inside-out pass-catcher who has the size to handle blocking assignments on the perimeter and act as a big slot of sorts for Kubiak's offense.
Bech's ball skills and physicality make him an intriguing option, as we could see the Raiders deploy more 11 personnel if Bowers can't go, and even if he does play, Bech should still be a key player to watch.
Malcolm Koonce, Edge Rusher
The Broncos' offensive line is a sound unit with two great offensive tackles, but outside of Maxx Crosby, someone on the edge must make a play. I think that could be Malcolm Koonce, who is second on the team in pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.
A Koonce performance that could call for shades of 2023 would give the Raiders a great boost to their defense against a Broncos offense that has had its struggles but clear moments of strength, especially in the fourth quarter.
Treydan Stukes, Safety
When Bo Nix last played football two weeks ago against the Carolina Panthers, he tested their defensive backs downfield consistently because they were ravaged by injuries on the back end. While the Raiders aren't hurt in the secondary, their rookies make them vulnerable targets for Nix to test them early and often.
This opens the door for Stukes, who has begun to settle in and play great football at free safety over the last few weeks. Stukes' range, football intelligence, and ball skills make him a legitimate threat to downfield shots for Nix.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft