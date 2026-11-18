The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2026 season with hopes of being a potent rushing attack, especially after they rushed for 130 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Since then, and in total, the Raiders have the second-worst rushing offense in the NFL, roughly seven yards worse than their league-worst unit last fall, despite a change in blocking schemes and coaching staffs. It is a problem that may not be resolved anytime soon .

While there are several factors as to why Las Vegas has struggled to run the ball, head coach Klint Kubiak seems to be one of them, and it dates back to his days as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What The Statistics Say

On his way to becoming a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator, Kubiak's unit was much more successful on the ground, with the 11th-most rushing yards per game (123.3) and two great running backs in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Yet, the usage of both running backs and a sometimes inconsistent blocking unit on the ground led to peaks and valleys.

According to Next Gen Stats , the Seahawks were tied for the fourth-worst expected points added (EPA) per rush at -0.09, just behind the Jets, Saints, and Raiders. Their team stuff rate was 19.7 percent, the fifth-highest, and their overall rush EPA was -44.5, the fourth-worst.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on the sideline against the New England Patriots in the first half of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't until the playoffs, when Walker had his phenomenal run that led to his Super Bowl MVP, that Kubiak leaned on his star running back. It feels like there is a similar trend in Las Vegas with Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr., though both are lesser talents at the moment, with an offensive line that might be the worst run-blocking unit in football.

At the same time, the aforementioned advanced statistics are much worse over 11 games this season, all of which are second-worst or last in football. At some point, the coach, who could do no wrong in a rebuild, must take some accountability and have self-awareness about why the run game isn't working.

Kubiak Should Hold Responsibility

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There certainly needs to be some grace for this run game, as the Raiders will likely look to free agency and the NFL Draft to retool their offensive line. Yet, they have a running back situation that could be resolved if they went back to what had been working a couple of weeks ago in New York, when Washington handled the early downs and Jeanty was the third-down back.

It seems as if Kubiak is trying everything and seeing what sticks. No matter how hard he tries, there's a chance his brilliance as an offensive mind can make him too confident in what his units can do. It's clear Kubiak is a passing game savant who puts his pass-catchers and quarterback in positions to succeed, but the run game seems to be his catalyst; a flaw that needs fine-tuning in the worst way.

In the long run , Kubiak and this run game will get better, eventually. There will be a game where the Raiders have a productive day on the ground, and both Jeanty and Washington have their most efficient days of the season. Until then, the head coach and offensive play-caller deserve a key part of the blame for the run game's inconsistencies and underwhelming performances.