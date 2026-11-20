The Las Vegas Raiders are set for their first AFC West matchup since Week 4, following their Friday practice. They are again slated to face one of the league's best teams in what is sure to be a challenge for Klint Kubiak's maturing team.

Denver has beaten Las Vegas four times in a row, sweeping the yearly meetings for two straight seasons. It hasn't been much of a rivalry since Gardner Minshew's pass was intercepted by Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain and returned 100 yards for a touchdown.

That touchdown sparked a 34-0 Broncos run. Las Vegas lost that game and the next nine straight. Las Vegas also had a 10-game losing streak the next season. Denver has beaten Las Vegas four consecutive times, sweeping the yearly meetings for two straight seasons.

The Broncos have won five games in a row. Las Vegas has lost six of its last seven. Coaching-wise and roster-wise, Las Vegas has made progress through the season's first 11 weeks. However, their matchup against the Broncos is another reminder of how far they have to go.

Sunday will mark Fernando Mendoza's second career start and his first on the road. It will also be Kubiak's first time returning to Denver as a head coach. Kubiak noted that the Raiders' games in Denver have crossed his mind since the day he was hired in Las Vegas.

“I think when I was blessed enough to get hired here to coach the Raiders, I thought about games in Denver and games in Kansas City and being a part of this division, so it’s something that I’ve definitely thought about before," Kubiak said earlier this week.

With Friday's practice out of the way, the rebuilding Raiders will head to Denver relatively healthy and looking to pull off what would undoubtedly be an upset. Denver excels at many of the things Las Vegas struggles with on offense and defense.

Las Vegas could contend for a Wild Card spot, but they need to beat at least one team with a winning record to confirm it is a realistic possibility. Sunday's matchup against a tough Broncos team will be another chance for them to do so.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

Raiders' Friday Injury Report

Tonka Hemingway, Matt Gay, Folorunso Fatukasi, Brock Bowers, Ian Thomas, and Thomas Booker were listed on the week's first injury report. Thomas and Booker fully participated on Wednesday. Bowers and Hemingway missed Wednesday's practice. Gay and Fatukasi were limited.

Fatukasi, Hemingway, Gay, and Trey Zuhn did not practice on Thursday. Thomas and Bowers were limited participants on Thursday. Booker was a full participant.

Booker, Fatukasi, Thomas, and Zuhn all fully participated in Friday's practice. Bowers and Gay were limited participants. Hemingway missed Friday's practice and is officially ruled out for Week 11.

Kubiak announced that Fatukasi, Bowers, and Gay are all questionable for Sunday's game.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris , ON SI

Raiders' Aim To Buck Multiple Recent Trends

Each player on the injury report is a player whom the Raiders will count on moving forward. Most of this week's designations were likely to help lighten the load throughout the week to prepare for Sunday. Yet the Raiders are thin at several positions listed on the injury report.

Las Vegas' offense punted on five of its six second-half drives in Week 10. Their defense only allowed a few big plays and played better overall, but those few plays were the difference between winning and losing.

Sustaining drives on offense, scoring when possible, and playing sound defense all game are vital. Bo Nix, Sean Payton, and the Broncos will test the Raiders on both sides of the ball. Denver has turned the ball over the second-fewest times in the league.

The Broncos' defense allows the ninth-fewest points per game in the league. Entering Week 11, nearly every metric suggests that the Broncos are the better team. Denver was once a rebuilding team, with a young quarterback. They are where the Raiders hope to be one day.

DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

However, anything can happen in a divisional game, even the Raiders beating the Broncos. It may be unlikely, but Week 11, in addition to a respectable Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, could confirm that the Raiders are heading in the right direction.

At this stage of the rebuild, winning would be nice, but not necessary to confirm progress.