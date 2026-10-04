Raiders vs. Chiefs: Week 4 Live Game Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Week 4 at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams enter the season's fourth game undefeated. However, only one team's early success is being considered legitimate. That comes with the territory for both teams.

Kansas City has largely dominated the AFC West and the league since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starter. Las Vegas has been at the bottom of the totem pole. Entering this season, the Raiders had started seven different quarterbacks dating back to the 2023 season.

The Raiders and the Chiefs have been opposites for most of recent history, which is part of what makes Week 4 such an interesting matchup . Despite how different they are, the Raiders and the Chiefs have shared similarities through the first three weeks of the 2026 regular season.

It has been a while since claiming the Raiders and Chiefs had anything in common was even possible. That alone shows how far the Raiders have come in a short time. Yet, both teams average the exact same number of points on offense. Both teams have featured stout defenses that create turnovers.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has led Las Vegas to an undefeated record through three games. It is a small sample size, especially for a quarterback who has played as long as Cousins has. Still, Cousins' familiarity with Kubiak and Cousins' steady play on the field have paid off so far.

“I think quarterbacking is all about, first of all, protecting the football. But so much of it is team. I think you got to remember that some of our fourth quarter success against the Saints was because our defense was giving us such short fields and getting us the ball back, and so they put the wind at your back."

“I don't know that suddenly we as an offense were playing a totally different game in the fourth quarter. It was just that we were put in a great position by our defense. So, team always helps and then the guys around you always helps. But it's really your unit."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When the quarterback's playing well, I'm sure the unit's probably playing well also. So, we all kind of feed off each other, and it goes both ways. But protecting the football will always be really important at this position."

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