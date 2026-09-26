Raiders Defensive Keys to Success Against Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0, largely due in part to how well they’ve played on the defensive side of the ball.

The Raiders are tied for the league lead in sacks, are ranked in the top 10 in total defense and scoring defense, and rank third in the league in defensive EPA per play . The work Rob Leonard has done with this group has been excellent so far.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Raiders will battle the New Orleans Saints on the road, and they'll face the best offense they've seen through the first three weeks of the season. What do the Raiders have to do to slow down New Orleans and remain undefeated?

Let’s break down the defensive keys to this game.

Slowing Down Tyler Shough

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints’ second-year quarterback is currently second in the league in passing yards through the first two games of the season and has led two fourth-quarter comebacks (although the first one against the Detroit Lions came up short).

Shough is proving his rookie season was not a fluke, showing poise and strong command of Kellen Moore’s offense. He and Chris Olave, who was an All-Pro in 2025, have formed an excellent connection, so the Raiders’ secondary will have its hands full.

The Raiders can't let Shough get comfortable, especially if they have a lead late in the game. That’s when he is at his best.

Keep Up the Pressure

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares for a play against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are getting lots of pressure, but they aren’t blitzing as much, only sending a blitz on 22.1 percent of dropbacks.

Leonard’s defense leads the league in pressure rate at 46.5 percent, with Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye leading the way. The Saints are without stud offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who suffered an ankle injury that requires surgery.

The loss of Banks, combined with how well the Raiders are getting home, looks good for the Silver and Black. They’ll want another game of Crosby living in the backfield.

Forcing Turnovers

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints have three giveaways this season, including two Shough interceptions and a fumble after a sack.

The Raiders have forced five takeaways this season, a massive improvement from previous seasons when they could not get the football back to their offense. If they can force Shough to make mistakes, they should get their hands on more footballs.

Despite their success, the Raiders’ offense still has not reached its ceiling. Getting the ball back on short fields should help them get into a better groove.