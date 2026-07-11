DJ Glaze's Most Important Season for Raiders Starts Now

Training camp begins for the Las Vegas Raiders in just a couple of weeks.

There is lots of excitement surrounding this football team, as the Klint Kubiak era gets underway in Las Vegas. Fans are excited to see what the team looks like under him, especially some of the rookies and young players who didn't get a fair shake under the former coaching staff.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

With training camp comes position battles, and while most eyes will be on the quarterback duel between Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza, Raider Nation should keep their eyes on another position group.

Only two offensive line spots are solidified: Kolton Miller at left tackle and Tyler Linderbaum at center. The two guard spots and the right tackle position are up for grabs.

Offensive Line Competition

Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "D.J." Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

You may raise an eyebrow reading that the right tackle is available, considering DJ Glaze has held that spot down for the last two seasons. He took over for an injured Thayer Munford in 2024 and never gave the starting job back.

However, with a new coaching staff, Glaze's job as the starting right tackle is not guaranteed. He will need to have a good camp and hold off some competitors to keep his spot.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have a few players who can compete with Glaze for the starting job, including a couple of former third-round picks who didn't see much playing time in their rookie seasons.

The Competitors

Las Vegas Raiders OT Charles Grant | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Charles Grant could also be a prime candidate for Miller's backup at left tackle, but he should see some action during training camp at right. He is a player who can be molded by offensive line coach Rick Dennison because of his physical tools and athleticism.

According to Pro Football Focus , Grant only played 59 snaps in his rookie season, playing primarily at left tackle. However, with his athletic makeup, trying him at right tackle and having him compete with Glaze wouldn't be a bad idea for this coaching staff.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Rogers is another lineman who primarily played right guard last season, but spent his college career at tackle. If the Raiders want to try him on the outside rather than keeping him on the interior, he may be a worthy competitor for Glaze.

The Raiders should spend training camp and the preseason trying to determine who the best player for the right tackle position is, rather than automatically giving it to the incumbent Glaze without any competition.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Glaze wants to hang onto that spot entering his third season, one often considered a make-or-break season, he'll have to hold off some competitors and improve his own play. He has the next two months to make that happen.