How Mendoza Will Help Elevate Raiders' Offense

The 2026 NFL Draft is this week, and the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.

After more than three months of anticipation, the Raiders will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, putting an end to the team's struggles to find a franchise QB, the team hopes.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza was the best player in college football last season, winning the Heisman Trophy and helping the Hoosiers win their first-ever national championship. His play over the second half of the season elevated him into the unquestioned No. 1 pick.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the selection is announced on Thursday evening, just after the Raiders go on the clock, Mendoza will become the franchise quarterback of the Silver and Black. What will he do to elevate the offense?

Let's break down why he'll take the Raiders to new heights.

Protecting the Football

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mendoza will not turn the ball over when leading the Raiders' offense, which is a major improvement over previous QBs. Gardner Minshew started nine games in 2024 and threw 10 interceptions, while Geno Smith started 15 games and threw 17 interceptions last season. Mendoza had only six in 379 passing attempts.

Keeping the ball away from opposing defenses will be a major benefit for Mendoza and the Raiders' offense, and the team will have more opportunities to score as a result. Turning the ball over less will mean more shots at the end zone.

Accuracy

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football last season, completing 72 percent of his passes.

He does not throw many incompletions, meaning he should complete lots of passes to the Raiders' pass-catching options. Players like tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jalen Nailor should benefit from having Mendoza throw them the ball.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having a quick, decisive quarterback lead the Raiders' offense will elevate the floor of the entire team. Mendoza provides just that, as he gets the ball out quickly and accurately.

Competitiveness

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

No one is more willing to lay it on the line for his teammates than Mendoza .

That was evident from his fourth-down score against Miami in the national championship game, when he tucked the ball against heavy pressure and dove for the end zone. His competitive energy will be major and should spread to his teammates.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders have not had a player with such an immense competitive nature and elite leadership qualities in a long time. Mendoza will quickly become a locker-room favorite and someone who can change the dynamic of an entire game.