How Mendoza Will Help Elevate Raiders' Offense
In this story:
The 2026 NFL Draft is this week, and the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.
After more than three months of anticipation, the Raiders will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, putting an end to the team's struggles to find a franchise QB, the team hopes.
Mendoza was the best player in college football last season, winning the Heisman Trophy and helping the Hoosiers win their first-ever national championship. His play over the second half of the season elevated him into the unquestioned No. 1 pick.
When the selection is announced on Thursday evening, just after the Raiders go on the clock, Mendoza will become the franchise quarterback of the Silver and Black. What will he do to elevate the offense?
Let's break down why he'll take the Raiders to new heights.
Protecting the Football
Mendoza will not turn the ball over when leading the Raiders' offense, which is a major improvement over previous QBs. Gardner Minshew started nine games in 2024 and threw 10 interceptions, while Geno Smith started 15 games and threw 17 interceptions last season. Mendoza had only six in 379 passing attempts.
Keeping the ball away from opposing defenses will be a major benefit for Mendoza and the Raiders' offense, and the team will have more opportunities to score as a result. Turning the ball over less will mean more shots at the end zone.
Accuracy
Mendoza was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football last season, completing 72 percent of his passes.
He does not throw many incompletions, meaning he should complete lots of passes to the Raiders' pass-catching options. Players like tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jalen Nailor should benefit from having Mendoza throw them the ball.
Having a quick, decisive quarterback lead the Raiders' offense will elevate the floor of the entire team. Mendoza provides just that, as he gets the ball out quickly and accurately.
Competitiveness
No one is more willing to lay it on the line for his teammates than Mendoza.
That was evident from his fourth-down score against Miami in the national championship game, when he tucked the ball against heavy pressure and dove for the end zone. His competitive energy will be major and should spread to his teammates.
The Raiders have not had a player with such an immense competitive nature and elite leadership qualities in a long time. Mendoza will quickly become a locker-room favorite and someone who can change the dynamic of an entire game.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3