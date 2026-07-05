Raiders Fixed Major Problem by Drafting Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders have needed good quarterback play in the worst way.

Ever since Derek Carr left a few seasons ago, the team has not been able to find its franchise quarterback. They finally have a shot at one after this year's draft.

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gestures against the New England Patriots in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza may not start right away, but he will fix a major problem that has plagued the Raiders over the last few years, especially in 2025 with Geno Smith as the starter.

Raiders' quarterbacks have turned the ball over at a high rate, which is not a formula for success in the NFL. The team has not been able to sustain drives with QBs throwing interceptions constantly.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This front office and coaching staff knew they needed another option at quarterback, so they went out and got two. Mendoza will eventually take the starting role from Kirk Cousins , who should be able to get back to protecting the football in an offensive scheme he knows.

But since today's focus is on Mendoza, let's talk about why he will be the force the Raiders' offense has needed because of his ability to take care of the football.

Mendoza's Ball Security

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

While college football and the NFL are two different stages, Mendoza threw 12 interceptions over his final two seasons at Cal and Indiana. Smith threw 17 interceptions in 15 starts.

That is a major reason why the team was only able to win three games last season, as they did not put the ball in the end zone enough because Smith was getting pressured and throwing bad passes to the defense.

Las Vegas Raiders Geno Smith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It's obvious to say, but it needs to be stated: ball security is job security. Smith was not going to be the Raiders' starting quarterback in 2026 once Pete Carroll was fired, despite signing a contract extension last offseason.

Mendoza is smart with the football and avoids throwing passes that can be taken away. According to Pro Football Focus , his turnover-worthy play percentage was only 2.6.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For reference, Smith's was 4.1 last season. He was putting the ball in harm's way nearly twice as much as Mendoza was as he went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Mendoza's Outlook

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Now, Klint Kubiak takes over as the head coach, and his offensive scheme benefits quarterbacks, so Mendoza should thrive whenever he takes over the starting role. That's not to say he won't throw interceptions at all; he will just continue to protect the football at a high level.

The Raiders need an offensive spark, and Mendoza can give them one. He'll learn Kubiak's scheme during his rookie season, and whenever the team is ready, they can put him in there and count on the fact that he can sustain drives and finish them.