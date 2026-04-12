Former GM Says Crosby Will Stick Around

Now that we know that Maxx Crosby will be with the Las Vegas Raiders next season, the question becomes, will he stay with the Silver and Black for the rest of his career?

Earlier this offseason, that was not the reality when the Raiders decided to trade Crosby to the Ravens, but with the Ravens backing out of the trade, Crosby returned to the Raiders. Crosby believes everything happens for a reason, and now he is still on track to play his whole career with the team that gave him a shot.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby has expressed time after time how much the Raiders organization means to him. He has expressed that he wants to be a Raider for life. He is the definition of being a Raider, and he shows each day what it should look like.

The Raiders have the best defensive player in the NFL, and they are at their best when he is on that field, causing chaos. Crosby has been in the building every day, getting ready for the 2026 season, where he is looking to dominate more than ever.

Crosby All in on Being a Raider Now

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

When NFL people talk about Crosby now, it is as if they think he will remain with the franchise past this season. Many still think that Crosby will be traded and not be a Raider for life. Crosby wants to play in the biggest of games and wants to win a Super Bowl.

The Raiders are not in line with that just yet, but they are trending in the right direction with all the changes and new players they acquired this offseason. Former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock gave his thoughts on Crosby and whether he thinks he'll stay long term. Mayock was part of drafting Crosby back in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"My best guess is that Maxx [Crosby] is sticking around," said Mike Mayock on the Rich Eisen Show. "But one thing I mentioned to him was ... work your a** off and be who you are. Be all in on the Raiders, but be prepared for anything. Because you cannot control it and you've got to be ready to move no matter what ... I guessing he is all in on the Raiders right now, especially with the infrastructure they put in place around this offseason."