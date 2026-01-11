The Raiders' Goal This Offseason is Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders have a very important offseason looming ahead, one they must come away from as huge winners if they want to bounce back from a 3 - 14 season. This organization is still searching for its franchise head coach, as is a quarter of the league.

If there's one thing Pete Carroll will be known for during his time as the head coach of the Raiders, it's the gift he gave them for their future. A chance to draft a prospect like Fernando Mendoza doesn't come by every year. What's one thing the Raiders must keep in mind as they navigate this offseason?

Raiders' Offseason Goal

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Eric D. Williams writes for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down one goal each team eliminated from the playoffs should have this offseason. For the Raiders, that goal is to be patient with their rebuild and understand that their roster needs time to grow into a contender.

"Another year, another head coach in the desert as the Raiders fired Pete Carroll after a nightmarish, 3-14 campaign, just a year after they did the same thing with Antonio Pierce. However, the struggles for the Raiders did lead to one positive result — securing the No. 1 overall pick and a chance to select a potential franchise quarterback in Heisman trophy winner Fernando Mendoza", said Williams.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) pose for photographs Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As talented as Mendoza has looked in his spectacular season with the Indiana Hoosiers, he's only as good as the system he's a part of. The Raiders won't find the success they're looking for if their roster and culture don't change. They can't simply plop him in behind their offensive line and expect him to lead them to more wins.

A quarterback, any quarterback in the NFL, isn't going to solve this team's problems. They have multiple liabilities on defense, and their offensive line remains one of the worst in the league, despite their attempts at making it better.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Whoever the team selects as head coach has heavy lifting to do to turn things around in one of the toughest divisions in the league, playing in the AFC West. The Raiders must also smooth things over with talented edge rusher Maxx Crosby and add more playmakers to one of the worst rosters in the league".

Carroll's decision to shut down Maxx Crosby for the end of the season must have left a bad taste in his mouth, but the important thing is that Carroll is no longer in the building. He did that so they'd lose and secure the first overall pick. No other head coach they'd hire this season would ever think about shutting down their best player on defense unless he was injured.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It should be all about patience for owner Mark Davis and general manager John Spytek – something the Raiders have shown little of since the last time this franchise won a postseason game over two decades ago".

The Raiders front office has been given some leeway on how disastrous this season has been. However, I can't imagine John Spytek being their general manager for much longer if their additions to the team don't add anything positive. On that same note, Mark Davis should be getting some slack as well for how ill-equipped the team was this season to handle the rigors of an NFL regular season.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raider Nation has a lot to look forward to this offseason, but they should also be worried, given their track record. The last thing they want is another head coach with delusions of grandeur and a stubbornness when it comes to winning.

It's obviously the Raiders' goal to win as many games as they can each season, but it takes a smart mind to cultivate that roster from the ground up. The Raiders may be projected to have the third most cap space in the NFL, but no amount of free agents can fill this team's issues for good.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Their decision to take Ashton Jeanty sixth overall in the last draft cycle is a perfect embodiment of the delusions the Raiders were living under. Jeanty is a phenomenal player, but a running back was the least of this team's worries. Hopefully, with a more sound mind, the Raiders can step into this new era with more realistic expectations and patience to see their seeds grow.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on what the Raiders need in the offseason WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.