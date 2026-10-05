Grading Every Raiders' Position Group After Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas and Kansas City Chiefs both entered their Week 4 matchup undefeated. By any measure, for the Raiders, the matchup represented the most critical game the team has played in years. With 13 games remaining, it was not critical in terms of the record.

Sunday's matchup between the two teams was the most important game the Raiders have played in a while, for reasons the scoreboard at Allegiant Stadium didn't reflect. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had been nothing short of flawless against the Raiders over the past decade.

Below are the grades for every position group on the Raiders' roster following their Week 4 loss.

Quarterback

Overall, it is hard to find many flaws in Kirk Cousins' performance. Cousins threw two touchdowns, and his lone interception came at the end of the game. Las Vegas' offense has things to work on, but Cousins is not one of them.

Grade: A

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is far from healthy, but Las Vegas needs him on the field. With the Bye Week not arriving until late in the season, the Raiders may soon need to consider giving Jeanty practices or even a game or two off. Unfortunately, that is not likely.

Las Vegas may also want to start using Dylan Laube on offense and potentially elevate a running back from the practice squad to mix things up and give Jeanty a few extra plays off, after also using Mike Washington. Las Vegas' issues on the ground are multifaceted.

Grade: C+

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during a fake punt play in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward made several plays that were quietly big. He seems to do so weekly.

Grade: A

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

When it works, it works, but Sunday showed the downsides of the Raiders' approach to building their wide receiver group. Already missing wide receiver Jack Bech, the Raiders also lost Jalen Nailor to a possible concussion on Sunday.

Losing Nailor made an already thin group even thinner. They will likely keep adding to the position with small signings throughout the rest of this season, but they must add multiple wide receivers next offseason. Objectively, the group did the best it could with what it had.

Grade: B

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

Despite missing their starting right guard, Las Vegas' offensive line allowed no sacks. With Cousins throwing the ball 52 times, the offensive line deserves credit. However, the Raiders' ground game still couldn't get going.

Part of it is because of Jeanty's health, as there were times when the line created running lanes that a healthy Jeanty would have sped through. However, the unit has performed too well in pass protection for Las Vegas' struggles on the ground not to be partially the unit's fault.

Grade: B-

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (30) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Yardage-wise, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer were Las Vegas' top two pass-catchers. The Raiders' tight ends saved the day in multiple ways.

Grade: A+

Defensive Line

The defense held the Chiefs scoreless for the entire third quarter. The unit allowed running back Kenneth Walker to break for a big gain on the quarter's final play, changing the game's trajectory.

However, Las Vegas' defensive line and the defense as a whole did their part. No defense in the league can hold the Chiefs to 13 points through three quarters while getting little run support from their teammates on offense. The Raiders' defense was bound to break at some point.

Grade: B-

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) extends for pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback

I called it.

Grade: C

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

Las Vegas' linebackers played well, and the mistakes they made were mostly a testament to a good scheme and solid play-calling by the Chiefs.

Grade: B

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety

The Raiders' inexperience in the defensive backfield showed up repeatedly between their safeties and cornerbacks, but Treydan Stukes and Jeremy Chinn played well overall.

Grade: B

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole averaged almost 50 yards per punt on his three punts.

Grade: A

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-four yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay remains a force for the Raiders. He has made at least one critical field goal in each game this season. Sunday was more of the same.

Also, the Raiders should have taken the points. It wasn't as if they simply passed on a makeable field goal attempt. Gay made a field goal; the Chiefs were penalized on it. Instead of keeping the points that were already on the board, Las Vegas literally took points off their own score.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-eight yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking points that were already on the board off, while already up by three against Mahomes, is not the same as passing on a makeable field goal. If Las Vegas took those points, the score would have been tied late in the fourth, with Gay possibly lining up for another makeable field goal to win.

Take. The. Points.

Grade: A+

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

For the second week in a row, Las Vegas fumbled a kickoff return. For the second consecutive week, that fumble immediately led to a touchdown for their opponent. This time, it essentially cost them the game.

Las Vegas still put up a fight late, but Dareke Young's fumble was the last of a laundry list of Raiders mistakes on Sunday. Laube had a nice return late, helping keep the Raiders within striking distance.

Grade: C

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Omar Young (right) talks with receiver Malik Benson (19) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

It is not all on Malik Benson, but the Raiders' punt returns have been unproductive this season.

Grade: F