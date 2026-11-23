The Las Vegas Raiders went toe-to-toe with the Denver Broncos on the road for the second straight season. This time was much different than last year's. In fact, Las Vegas' Week 11 loss was different from their other six losses. There are no moral victories, but everyone knows what they saw.

The future is here. It is finally here. Yes, the Raiders have lost three in a row, and seven of their last eight. The Raiders have a long way to go, but the run their offense started on shortly before halftime may have been the spark the unit needed to get going.

A loss is a loss, and the Raiders have seven of them. However, Sunday's loss to the Broncos proved they are on the right track. Even with the pick-six Fernando Mendoza threw at the end of the game, the offense performed better across the board than it did in at least one of their wins, if not more.

Raiders Making Progress

In his second start, Mendoza and the offense took some time to get going, but once they did, the entire momentum of the game changed. Las Vegas' defense played well long enough to keep them in the game, but then 10 quick points before halftime changed the game, and possibly the season.

Many of the plays that Las Vegas' offense converted on that led to points were either directly or indirectly produced, in part, because of Mendoza's skill set. From moving the pocket to comfortably rolling out to either side of the field while throwing with pinpoint accuracy, Mendoza flashed.

Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the rookie quarterback, praising many of the same traits about Mendoza that we mentioned weeks ago. Those traits were pivotal in giving the Raiders a legitimate chance to rally from a large deficit, as their comeback started in the second quarter, not the fourth.

"I was really impressed with the off-schedule stuff...I was more impressed with his size and his escapability than maybe I saw on tape," Payton said after the game.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrates after catching a nineteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Fernando Mendoza (not pictured) against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Raiders Go From Here

Sunday's performance makes it fair to wonder where Mendoza would have been in Week 11 if he had more playing time before the last two weeks. Still, even in defeat, Mendoza is undeniably the future. The Raiders must now go all in on building around their franchise quarterback.

Las Vegas' offense showed what it could do even in situations that are not ideal, finding a rhythm even without Brock Bowers on the field. That cannot be overstated. The Raiders' offense was productive against a stout Broncos defense, without the league's best tight end on the field.

Sunday was as productive a loss as one could hope for. A loss is a loss, but not all losses are the same. It didn't end how they would have liked, but Las Vegas showed progress on both sides of the ball in Week 11. Their defense showed progress for the second straight week.

More importantly, Las Vegas' defense showed what it can do once the offense gets going. The defense played well, even with its deficiencies, forcing several big stops that kept the team within reasonable striking distance. The better the offense played, the better the defense played.

The Raiders are 4-7 with plenty to improve. However, after two consecutive games of solid play against two of the league's best teams, the future is clear for Las Vegas. The past two games have solidified Las Vegas' decision to depend on so many young players early in the season.

The rest of the games this season will be valuable for the Raiders now and beyond, as experience is one of the biggest things Klint Kubiak's Raiders are missing right now. They will get plenty more experience over the next few weeks, and their Bye Week is right around the corner.

Las Vegas is still a ways away from where they want to be, but they are much closer than many would have thought just two weeks ago. There have only been a few things that have changed in the past two weeks that have led to the team's two best losses of the season.

A loss is a loss, but the past two weeks further confirm that all losses are not the same.