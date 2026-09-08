How Raiders Already Being Tested Ahead of Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are no strangers to injuries. Although every team suffers its share of injuries over a long season, few teams have suffered as many injuries as Las Vegas has in the past two seasons, in both the number and significance of the players injured.

Along with assembling a collection of subpar players in recent seasons, Las Vegas has routinely been bitten by the injury bug. It seems to happen at the most inopportune times. With Week 1 days away, the Raiders have already suffered injuries to key players like Ashton Jeanty.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Enrique Cruz (69) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (42) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early Bruises

Jeanty, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and rookie defensive lineman Keyron Crawford have all been injured before the start of the regular season. Crawford's injury was the most serious of them all, sidelining him for the season. All three injuries are impactful in their own ways.

Their injuries show how quickly a team can go from being confident in a position group to questioning it in just one play. The injuries confirm much more than just that.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three injuries also confirm that, although improved, Las Vegas is an injury or two away from the wrong position group essentially right back where they started talent-wise at said position. Defensive end is one of those positions. Klint Kubiak shared his thoughts on Crawford and his injury.

“He's come a long way. He's an extremely hard worker, a guy that has a bright future ahead of him, and he'll continue to develop even this year. When he's rehabbing, he's going to be dialed into the meetings, and he'll still improve. But I'm excited about getting him healthy for next season," Kubiak said shortly after the Raiders placed Crawford on Injured Reserve.

Crawford is a rookie. So, it is hard to measure what they did or didn't lose in a player who hasn't played a snap in the regular season at the professional level. However, he shows how thin the Raiders' roster is at certain position groups, even after adding players there.

Las Vegas' front office was confident enough in Crawford's health and abilities to move on from Charles Snowden during the offseason. He will be missed. Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark shared his thoughts on the loss of Crawford weeks before the start of his rookie season.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) runs after the catch against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Injuries are the hardest part and the worst part of the game, probably. But I will say if someone's got to overcome it, I mean, you guys probably saw some of the film in the preseason and some of the things that attracted us to Keyron [Crawford] as a prospect,” Stark said.

"I mean, he's very tough. He's high motor. He's a hard worker. He's very passionate. Those same things are going to help him be equipped to deal with this and to battle back. And we've got great support here for him with the wellness staff, the training staff, with Alex Guerrero and Chris Cortez. It's very unfortunate, but he'll be back."

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depth Tested Early

Crawford is a microcosm of where the Raiders stand at defensive end and edge rusher, as well as several other positions. The aforementioned injuries to Powers-Johnson and Jeanty are unquestionable strains on Las Vegas' depth chart heading into the season.

Powers-Johnson and Jeanty are returning to health. Yet their injuries remind us that, despite an eventful offseason that saw them make some of the biggest coaching and roster moves of any team in the league, Las Vegas' roster will need more than just one offseason to rebuild.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' depth is still its biggest issue heading into its season-opening matchup on Sunday. As the Raiders prepare to face the Miami Dolphins, their roster is already quietly being put to the test. A team can only do so much to improve in an offseason.

The Raiders will use the next few days to wrap up practices and game planning for the Dolphins in Week 1. Still, it must be noted that even before they take the field for their first game of the season, Las Vegas' biggest weakness, its depth, is already being tested before playing a down.