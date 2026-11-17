Sure, according to the Seattle Seahawks' depth chart, Drew Lock is the backup quarterback. However, Lock has over 30 career starts. That is significantly more starts than nearly half of the Las Vegas Raiders' defense. Still, Las Vegas' defense showed up on Sunday.

In his first start, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza was one touchdown away from helping the Raiders tie their season-high first-half point total.

In Week 9, the Raiders lost the time-of-possession battle by 17 minutes! In Week 7, they lost it by over eight minutes. In Week 4, they lost it by over 10 minutes. Yes, the defense can do a better job of getting off the field on third down and tightening up against the run early.

However, teams do not lose the time of possession that badly just because of their defense. Entering Week 10, the Raiders' offense has struggled to sustain drives, much less score points. There have been more than a few five- and six-play drives for the Raiders this season.

Raiders' Reality

Entering Week 10, even when Las Vegas' struggling defense forced turnovers, the offense has routinely turned the ball over shortly thereafter or punted just a few plays later. The unit has failed to sustain drives throughout the season. Michael Mayer alluded to as much on Sunday.

“One thing I noticed for us as an offense, is getting the first, first down is pretty important for us. So we got to get that first first down to get rolling, to get going, to get Klint [Kubiak] in his bag with the play calling, those type of things,” Mayer said following Sunday’s loss.

Mayer didn't bring that up for no reason. He's emphasizing the importance of the "first" first down because the Raiders' offense has struggled to get that first down often this season. That first down is what gets drives going. It is literally impossible to sustain a drive without that first down.

Not scoring points can be mitigated by sustained drives. A couple of first downs and a punt are understandable throughout a game. Although they struggled to do so again in the second half against the Seahawks after losing Brock Bowers, the unit did well overall.

Not scoring points and punting the ball back after a handful of plays, and wondering why the defense everyone knew had roster issues is struggling, is interesting, to say the least. Yes, the defense needs to improve, but their teammates on offense have to help, too.

The Raiders started 3-0 because, albeit against bad teams, the offense took advantage of the defense's hard work. In each of those three wins, the Raiders' defense made significant plays that gave Las Vegas' offense short fields. Once the defense could not do that, Las Vegas' offense faltered.

Not the other way around.

An offense's job is to score. A defense's job is to stop the other team from scoring. In their 3-0 start, the Raiders' defense wasn't just stopping teams from scoring: the unit forced turnovers that actually set the offense up with advantageous field position; they were doing their job, and then some.

Even against the New York Jets, Joe DeCamillis' unit scored 14 of the Raiders' 38 points. That included Dylan Laube's historic kickoff return for a touchdown, which was half of the Raiders' 14 first-half points. In their wins, Las Vegas' offense has been aided by defense or special teams.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) recovers a fumble in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all of their losses, Leonard's defense has been left out to dry by an offense that goes extended periods of time without sustaining drives or scoring points.

In the first half of Week 10 , Mendoza and the Raiders' offense produced two drives that took over six minutes. They produced another drive that they did not score on, but took over four minutes off the clock.

It was the best first half the defense had played in weeks.

The Raiders had the ball right before halftime and right after halftime. They scored zero points, while Rob Leonard's defense held the defending Super Bowl champions to seven points in the first half. Leonard's unit held Jaxon Smith-Njigba to 11 reception yards in the first half.

Nov 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Second Half

In the second half, Las Vegas took the field without Bowers, and the Seahawks turned up the heat. Five of the Raiders' six second-half possessions lasted three plays before they punted.

Each took about a minute and a half or less off the clock. Las Vegas' offense scored six points in the final three quarters. It was yet another dry spell for a Raiders offense that has had plenty this season.

It was a microcosm of the season, but inflated quarterback stats in multiple blowout losses and close wins against four of the league's worst defenses blinded many.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard's unit can't be responsible for scoring points, too. Everybody has to do their job, not just the defense.

After forcing two more turnovers on Sunday, Las Vegas' defense ranks fifth in the league in forced turnovers, and the unit ranked higher than that for much of this season. In the first half of Week 10, Leonard's defense proved that it can compete well when the offense sustains drives.

Even when the Raiders' offense didn't sustain drives in the second half, the defense kept the team within realistic reach of mounting a comeback, more so than in any of their previous losses. It may not be pretty, but defense doesn't need to be pretty. It needs to be effective at the right moments.

Las Vegas' defense can do that, but with all that Las Vegas' front office invested in its offense this season, the unit must at least sustain drives. If they can, Leonard and his defense will be just fine.