The Las Vegas Raiders are not just battling one of the league's toughest schedules. They are also facing some of the league's best teams and offenses the week after those teams come off their Bye Week. Sunday will be Las Vegas' second of three road games against teams coming off their Bye.

Those three games are happening within four weeks. Las Vegas entered this offseason with a laundry list of challenges. After addressing most of those things, the regular season has been no different, as the Raiders have struggled in recent weeks.

Las Vegas will face a Denver Broncos team that is on a roll. Denver has won five straight games and seven of its last eight, most of which have come by less than a touchdown. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is aware of the task at hand.

“It’s very well coached, a lot of experience. Him and Davis [Webb]. I was with Davis at the [New York] Giants, and they’re really well coached. A lot of personnel groupings, and they put a lot of stress on you, both from a matchup standpoint, on top of having really, really good players," Leonard said earlier this week.

Formidable Foes

The Raiders' defensive backfield needs veteran cornerback Eric Stokes to play better than he has in recent weeks. Like every other team Las Vegas has faced since his recent decline, the Broncos will test him until he improves.

Las Vegas' cornerback group depends heavily on Stokes. He is the leader and one of the most experienced players. Despite his recent performances, Kubiak expressed confidence in Stokes and the rest of Las Vegas' defensive backs.

“We’ve seen that since April when we signed him. We re-signed Eric [Stokes] for a reason. Himself and then the entire DB room, we have confidence in all those guys, those young guys that are playing. They’re Raiders for a reason,” Kubiak said on Friday.

Any improvement at all by Stokes would be a good start for a shaky Raiders defensive backfield. Denver boasts pass-catchers who could pose issues for Las Vegas' defense. Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims, to go along with multiple solid tight ends.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

Building Blocks

As has often been the case this season, Las Vegas' defensive backfield will be the main focus for all involved on Sunday. If the unit can play well, the Raiders have a chance. If it does not, it will be nearly impossible for them to beat the Broncos.

Along with Stokes, Hezekiah Masses will receive his fair share of targets as well. Marginally improved play from one or both players would go a long way for Las Vegas' defense on Sunday.

“It all starts with practice. But I thought he’s been consistent with his attitude, his effort. I thought he had a good day today. He’s always competing. I love Zeke [Hezekiah Masses]. I love his personality, and I think he affects other people with just his confidence, good or bad. And I was proud of him in the first half,” Leonard said earlier this week when asked about the rookie cornerback.

Masses and rookie safety Treydan Stukes will continue to serve critical roles and play vital minutes for the Raiders in Week 11. Both rookies have had their highs and lows this season, yet the number of times they are targeted confirms how closely their success correlates to the defense's overall performance.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Along with veteran leadership in the defensive backfield, with Stokes, Taron Johnson, and Jeremy Chinn, the Raiders will need help from players elsewhere on defense to compensate. A strong pass rush and respectable run defense, especially early, would be massive.

Las Vegas lost in Week 10, but the defense played arguably its best game in the past month or two. The unit forced two turnovers to remain near the top of the league in forced turnovers.

"Recognizing opportunities to do it, practicing it, emphasizing it, staying on it. It’s something I won’t give up with. I think it’s the number one statistic in winning and losing," Leonard said.

"Even though we haven’t played as well as we’d all like, it’s kept us in ball games, we're all the way up to the end, in really all of them. We’ve had some issues with long drives, but those turnovers as a team have helped us."