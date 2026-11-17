In just one offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders made solid improvements to their roster. While those improvements deserve the praise they have received, they've also made it even more glaring where more work is needed.

The Raiders have had an up-and-down season, which is progress from the past two seasons, which were both down seasons. The Raiders lost 10 straight games in both seasons. Las Vegas' progress is undeniable, but they need so much more to follow up this past offseason's step forward with another.

Raiders' Defensive Outlook

Las Vegas' defensive backs have had forgettable performances. Lately, and unexpectedly, that has been veteran cornerback Eric Stokes. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak explained why Stokes was benched for several plays in Week 10.

“When you have a big play and you’re not finishing the down, then yes. However, number five [Eric Stokes] has been one of our key players this year. He covers the best receivers every week. He gives great effort. There were a couple plays there that he did not, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not a player that we’re going to count on moving forward,” Kubiak said.

“So, we’ve got to learn from those moments and see how big of moments they are. And it wasn’t just him. We’ve got to continue to attack the quarterback and not let him get the pass off either. So, one guy gets highlighted on a play, but the fact is, it’s a whole defensive effort of making sure that we don’t give up those explosive plays.”

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Equal Opportunity

It is easy to pile on Stokes, as he is the team's top corner and has had several subpar games. This is in addition to the new contract Las Vegas handed him during the offseason after a solid 2025 campaign. However, the entire defensive backfield has struggled this season.

Heading into the season, this was expected. Still, the unit's struggles extend well beyond Stokes, and the issues have been so significant that they have negated the positive gains the defense has made as a whole. Stokes is far from the only defensive back who has struggled this season.

Stokes just happens to be the leader of the unit in experience and pay. That rightfully comes with heightened expectations in the NFL, as it would in any other profession. Yet the Raiders filled out their defensive backfield largely with rookies and second-year players.

This is a roster issue. They have no real safety net at corner after Stokes. If Stokes has a bad game, the entire unit likely will. That is a lot of pressure on a player, and he is the only player on the defense for whom that is the case.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issues run so far beyond Stokes that defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is still being forced to rotate Darien Porter and Hezekiah Masses with Week 11 just days away. In Week 10, the defensive backfield's issues left Leonard between a rock and a hard place while covering Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Few corners in the league can cover Smith-Njigba man-to-man, but he had success against zone coverage, too. Especially in the second half. That is because the defensive backfield isn't dependable as a whole.

It took years of misguided signings and draft picks to deplete the Raiders' defensive backfield to where it is now. The position group will undoubtedly be a primary focus for the Raiders' front office this summer.

Multiple general managers, head coaches, and defensive backs have come and gone over the past few seasons, and the defensive backfield is still problematic. The issue is bigger than the players and isn't necessarily anyone's fault. The defensive backfield's struggles were inevitable.

It certainly isn't Leonard's fault that none of the three different general managers Las Vegas has had in his four seasons with the team have adequately addressed the position group. Leonard can only do so much until more talent is added to the defense's back end.

The Raiders must thoroughly address the position group this offseason with at least a few quality veteran additions. Las Vegas is early in its rebuild, but it will only become more of a passing league over time.

The 2026 season will go down as a quality developmental year for Las Vegas' young defensive backfield. However, the Raiders need proven talent at the position and multiple players with it.