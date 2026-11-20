It's Fernando Mendoza time in Las Vegas.

At the NFL trade deadline, the Las Vegas Raiders traded starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 third-round pick, paving the way for rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, to lead the charge for the Raiders going forward.

Everyone knew that the former Indiana Hoosier and Heisman Trophy winner would eventually be handed the keys to the franchise, but Cousins and Mendoza built a strong relationship in just the few months they were together in Las Vegas. That connection doesn't seem to be disappearing with Cousins now in Minnesota.

Nov 15, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) exits the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins Gives Another Great Message to Fernando Mendoza

After Cousins was dealt to Minnesota, he made sure to leave Mendoza with a heartfelt message as the star rookie began his journey as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Mendoza got his first start against the reigning Super Bowl champ, the Seattle Seahawks, and showed a lot of promise.

Against Seattle, Mendoza completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards, along with a rushing touchdown in a 21-13 loss to the Seahawks. Cousins began his second stint with Minnesota with a bang, completing 21-of-31 passes for 207 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Mendoza spoke with Cousins after the two played their respective games on Sunday, and Mendoza had a cool message about their relationship.

"He's awesome. He's been a great mentor of mine. Evidently, he's in a different building, and still lean on him and still lean on all the great mentors that I have in this building with the coaching staff and other players and leaders on our team," Mendoza said.

Additionally, Cousins was asked what it was like to talk to Mendoza after his first career start, and the 15-year vet gave another heartfelt message to his former teammate.

"We got back from Lambeau, and I gave him a call when I got back to my room. Just wanted to debrief with him and get his thoughts. I'm a big fan of his and me and my boys will be following him for a long time. When I'm long done playing, we'll be cheering for Fernando and his team. And so just wanted to get his thoughts. I remember my first career start, and that's one that will kind of always stick with you. But I think he did some great things and he's got a bright future ahead," Cousins said.

Mendoza Prepares for Tough Road Contest

With his first career start in the books, Mendoza now gears up for his first road start against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (7-2). The Raiders are still looking for their first win of the year against a team with a winning record, and Mendoza will lead the way.

Now on different teams, it's clear that Mendoza and Cousins still value their relationship, and those few months together in Las Vegas built a special bond between the two signal-callers.