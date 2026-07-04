How Kirk Cousins Can Establish Legacy in Las Vegas

One of the iconic figures of Mark Dantonio's reign with the Michigan State Spartans, former 2012 fourth-round pick Kirk Cousins, has established a career that many didn't envision was possible. He was supposed to be Robert Griffin III's long-term backup while the latter dominated the league, as we have seen Lamar Jackson do.

Instead, "Captain Kirk" has put together a sound career with 44,700 career passing yards, 298 touchdown passes, and 131 interceptions. He's never been an upper-echelon signal-caller, but he has been steady for many weeks throughout the season. Now, entering his 15th season, Cousins is in a quarterback battle for the Week 1 starting role with the Las Vegas Raiders ' first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.

Cousins Is Who He Is, and It’s Not All Bad

Sep 22, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action against the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins recognizes that he is not the long-term or short-term option for the Raiders at quarterback. It is very possible he doesn't make it past the halfway mark of the regular season as the starting signal-caller before head coach Klint Kubiak turns the page to the future of Mendoza. Cousins should understand that at this point in his career.

What Cousins is and has always been is a sound game manager who works within the confines of the offense while possessing great processing skills to work the field and attack all portions. As the years have gone on, his athleticism has declined, and injuries have begun to pile up; he isn't the same player as he was in his first Pro Bowl season in 2016, when he nearly threw for 5,000 yards with the Washington Commanders.

Sep 24, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The soon-to-be 38-year-old passer in August has had some rough moments throughout his career with decision-making and limited physical traits that kept him from being more than just a game manager. His first year with the Atlanta Falcons was especially rough, as he led the league in interceptions thrown as the team collapsed and failed to make the postseason.

Now, in what will likely be his final chapter of a respectable NFL career, Cousins should feel appreciative for the work he has done, from being one of the best stories in football in 2015 to being, again, a respectable quarterback throughout his career, and the experience he has gained can be passed along to Mendoza. While Cousins won't be a true mentor to the rookie, his knowledge of the game and what he's seen gives Mendoza an upper hand in development.

What Cousins' Legacy Is

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some may never fully respect Cousins, and that's fine. I have always had respect for him for being able to step in 11 years ago and help a Commanders team to an NFC East title, leading to a rich career filled with fully guaranteed contracts at each stop, including with the Raiders. He was the definition of a true game manager, one who did just enough on Sundays to keep his team in the thick of things.

Frankly, he's one of the great game managers of all-time. Now, Cousins is in a position to be a figurehead in Mendoza's development, who has the potential to be one of the better passers in the game under Kubiak.

To me, that's his legacy. You like that? Maybe you don't, but I certainly do.